Arocho Walks It off as Revs Come Back to Win Sunday Thriller

August 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): Jeremy Arocho's ninth inning double capped a stirring late game comeback by the York Revolution who grabbed a thrilling 7-6 walk-off win over the Lexington Legends on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park.

York led 3-1 much of the day until Lexington took advantage of a defensive miscue in the seventh, scoring five times to take a stunning 6-3 lead.

The Revs came up with a gut check response, started when Caleb McNeely blasted a solo homer to left center in the bottom of the seventh, cutting it to 6-4.

Justin Connell led off the bottom of the eighth by smashing a base hit past the third baseman. Two batters later, Shayne Fontana fouled off four two-strike fastballs away. That prompted a fastball in from reliever Carson Lambert, and Fontana turned it around for a game-tying two-run homer on a line drive missile that rocketed onto the porch in right, deadlocking things at 6-6 in dramatic fashion.

McNeely (4-for-4) led off the bottom of the ninth with a single to left and drew an errant pickoff attempt from Legends closer Jonathan Haab (2-4) to put the winning run at second. Two batters later, Arocho lined a one-out opposite field double to left, sending McNeely sprinting around third with the game-winner and a pack of Revs racing out of the dugout to drill Arocho with the celebratory ice bath while ripping off his jersey.

Lexington plated an unearned run in the first after starter Kevin Miranda had two quick outs. Curtis Terry kept the inning alive with a single and EJ Cumbo bunted for a hit with a throwing error on the play. A second error on a grounder to short resulted in the game's first run.

That was the only run allowed by Miranda who scattered seven hits and did not walk a batter in his five innings. He struck out three and threw 54 of 79 pitches for strikes in the no-decision.

York built a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third. McNeely and Jalen Miller led off with singles, and Arocho's bunt hit prompted a throwing error by Legends starter Christian Edwards, allowing the tying run to score. A balk and an RBI groundout by Fontana brought home two more.

Danny Denz replaced Miranda in the sixth and recorded a flyout in between a base hit and a walk. Josh Mollerus entered and notched the final two outs, stranding two before returning for the first two outs of the seventh.

Terry again kept an inning alive with a two-out single in the seventh, summoning lefty Ian Churchill who walked Cumbo. Churchill appeared to be out of the inning unscathed on a grounder to short, but a mental mistake occurred as Jeffrey Wehler looked toward third before throwing to second at which point Cumbo beat the attempted force to prolong the inning. Lexington took full advantage as Andy Atwood drove a three-run double to deep center for a 4-3 lead, and Ryan McCarthy connected on an opposite field two-run homer to left center making it a 6-3 game, but the Revs resiliently answered in dramatic fashion with their own comeback.

Nick Mikolajchak struck out the side in the top of the eighth and Brendan Cellucci (1-0) earned the win with a perfect ninth, his fifth consecutive scoreless outing to begin his Revs tenure.

Notes: The walk-off win is the fourth of the season for the Revs. They also improve to 14-5 in last at-bat decisions, 9-5 in games tied headed to the final frame, and 28-16 in comeback decisions. It was their sixth win of the year when trailing after seven. York wins the rubber match of the series and goes 4-2 against Lexington in the season series. The Revs salvage a 3-3 homestand. Miranda has not walked a batter in his last two starts and has allowed just two earned runs in his past 10.2 innings. Churchill lost a Revs' season-best 12-appearance scoreless streak, charged with four earned runs; he had allowed just four earned runs total in 22.1 innings (1.61 ERA) over his previous 24 outings since the beginning of June. Mikolajchak was scoreless for the fifth time in six outings and struck out the side for the third time in his last five appearances, totaling 12 strikeouts in his last 5.0 innings. Cellucci has retired 15 of 17 batters in his five outings. Arocho went 3-for-5 with a pair of bunt hits, giving him six bunt hits on the year. Connell walked twice and reached three of four times in his first game with York since May 27; he has now walked 26 times compared to just 16 strikeouts with York. McNeely becomes the 19th different player to homer for the Revs this season while notching his third career four-hit game.

Up Next: The Revs travel to Long Island to open a six-game road trip beginning Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. York lefty Mike Kickham starts the opener against the Ducks. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







