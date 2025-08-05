"Voila" Viola's Homer in Eighth the Differnce as Ducks Defeat Revs

August 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks infielder Troy Viola

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll) Long Island Ducks infielder Troy Viola(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll)

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 5-4 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

Long Island took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning on River Town's RBI triple off the Arch Nemesis in left field and Ivan Castillo's sacrifice fly to right against York starting pitcher Foster Pace. The Revolution scored three times in the bottom of the frame for a 3-2 advantage, highlighted by a three-run home run to left centerfield from Brandon Lewis versus Ducks starter Tim Melville.

The Flock jumped back out in front 4-3 in the second thanks to a two-out, two-run single off the bat of Aaron Antonini. York tied the contest at four in the third on Shayne Fontana's RBI double. The visitors took the lead for good in the eighth as Troy Viola blasted a mammoth go-ahead solo home run with one man away over the carousel in left centerfield off Nick Mikolajchak for his 14th roundtripper and 63rd run batted in, both tops on the ballclub. With the tying-run at third base in Jeffrey Wehler and two men down in the home half of the ninth, Michael Reed struck out Chris Williams looking to secure his fourth save of the season as the Ducks won their fifth straight overall to stay perfect in the month of August while also notching their eighth consecutive game on the road, matching a franchise record.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Melville allowed four runs on four hits across five innings pitched to go along with three walks and six strikeouts. Pace surrendered four runs on eight hits and a walk in two and two-thirds innings on the mound. Nolan Clenney (2-0) picked up the win in relief with a pair of scoreless and hitless innings on a walk and four strikeouts. Mikolajchak (0-1) suffered the loss after giving up a run on one hit and three strikeouts in an inning out of the bullpen.

Town reached base in all five of his plate appearances with a single, triple, RBI, two runs scored and three walks.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game set on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Justin Alintoff (3-5, 6.39) takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution lefty Mike Kickham (4-8, 4.57).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 12, to begin another three-game set against the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Jewish Heritage Night, presented by the JCCs of Long Island, and following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. The Ducks will also be wearing special commemorative jerseys during the game, which fans can bid on via the LiveSource Mobile App. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 718 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.