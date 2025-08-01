One Hit Short

August 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers needed one more hit on Friday night.

Instead, they left the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth as the Staten Island FerryHawks held on for a 7-6 win in the opener of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

The loss trimmed Lancaster's North Division lead over the Long Island Ducks to one-half game.

A two-run homer by Pablo Sandoval, the former World Series MVP, off Tim Brennan (1-2) in the top of the fourth staked the FerryHawks to a 3-2 lead, and Lancaster never could quite make up the ground.

The FerryHawks extra base hit barrage continued over the next pair of innings as Eddy Diaz and Matt Scheffler team up with a pair of doubles for a 4-2 edge. Cristhian Rodriguez, after fouling off numerous two-strike pitches homered off Luke McCollough in the sixth for a 5-2 edge.

Alex Isola picked up his third RBI of the night on a single in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 5-3. The FerryHawks answered with a run on a two-out wild pitch in the top of the seventh to stretch the lead back to three.

Lancaster narrowed the gap in the bottom of the seventh. With Yeison Coca and Nick Ward aboard on singles, Joseph Carpenter rapped a grounder to Sandoval. The veteran third baseman went for the force out at second but made a wide throw, allowing Coca to score and Ward to advance to third. A check swing single by Nick Lucky produced another run as the Stormers pulled within one. Kirby Snead forced Joe Campagna to ground out, ending the inning.

Staten Island parlayed a leadoff double by Scheffler and a pair of weak ground balls into a much needed insurance run in the top of the ninth. The Stormers pulled back to within one on a titanic homer to right by Mason Martin. Carpenter lined to left for the second out, but Robbie Baker walked both Lucky and Campagna to set the stage for late Lancaster heroics.

Instead, Baker struck out Isola to end the night for his ninth save.

Max Green (4-5) will take the hill for the Stormers on Saturday night against right-hander Wesley Scott (0-3, 4-6). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: Opposing teams have scored in 20 of the last 28 innings, producing 24 runs...There have been 16 one-run innings and four innings with two runs apiece...Ward extended his hitting streak to nine games with his single in the seventh...Isola has 11 RBI in his last eight games...Martin is in a tie with Charleston's James Nelson for the league homer lead at 25...Martin has eight of his homers against Staten Island.







