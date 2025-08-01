Revs Denied Sweep as Stormers Take Finale

August 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution fell short of a series sweep as the Lancaster Stormers took Thursday's finale, 9-6 at WellSpan Park.

Nick Lucky beat out a two-out infield single to plate a run in the top of the first as Mason Martin, running on the pitch, scored from second for the game's first run.

York plated two to go in front in the bottom of the third. Jeremy Arocho and Jalen Miller set the table with one-out singles and Frankie Tostado drilled an RBI knock back up the middle to tie the game. Miller took third as Lucky bobbled it for an error in center field, and scored on a sac fly to center by Marty Costes for a 2-1 lead.

Lancaster went back ahead with a three-run fourth. Alex Isola's RBI double down the third base line tied the game, and with two outs, a throwing error by Arocho at shortstop allowed two unearned runs to cross as Lancaster led 4-2. It was only the fourth error committed by the Revs over their past 17 games.

Arocho drove a sac fly to left in the bottom of the fourth as the Revs pulled within 4-3, but Lancaster had another three-run rally in the fifth to assert control.

York starter Chris Vallimont (4-3) won a battle with Martin ending in a called third strike for his seventh out of eight total punch outs on the night to start the inning, but trouble brewed with one out. Joseph Carpenter doubled to right and Lucky walked to set the table. Carpenter took off on a stolen base attempt for third and Evan Alexander made contact on a check swing, poking an RBI single through the vacated hole near third base. Joe Campagna followed with an RBI single to left, and a third run crossed on a wild pitch as Lancaster built a 7-3 lead.

Ryan Higgins legged out an RBI infield single in the bottom of the fifth, but Lancaster starter Noah Bremer (5-2) struck out the final two of the inning to strand two, as Lancaster maintained a 7-4 lead.

Lancaster tacked on two final runs in the seventh. Alexander was the catalyst with his third triple of the series on a liner to right that drove in the first run before scoring on a wild pitch.

Shayne Fontana worked a bases loaded walk against reliever Billy Sullivan in the bottom of the seventh, but Scott Engler was brought in to tamp down the threat with an inning-ending double play as Lancaster kept the Revs at a 9-5 distance.

Tostado led off the home ninth with his 46th double of the season off the left field Arch Nemesis, now four shy of an Atlantic League single season record, and scored on Higgins' single through the right side for the night's final tally.

York falls to 50-34 on the season as its two-game winning streak is snapped. The Revs slip to two games behind Lancaster in the second half at 11-10. York now leads the War of the Roses series, 8-7 as its three-game head-to-head winning streak is halted. The two teams next meet in early September.

Notes: Both starting pitchers suffered from high pitch counts as Vallimont fired 112 pitches (76 strikes) in five innings, and Bremer chucked 108 pitches (64 strikes) in his five frames. Danny Denz, activated prior to the game, worked a 1-2-3 eighth in his first appearance in two weeks. Alex Bustamante fired a scoreless ninth as he has allowed just three runs in his last 6.1 innings. Miller (2-for-5) notched his 11th multi-hit game in his last 13 while scoring twice, becoming the league's first to 80 runs scored on the season. Tostado (2-for-5) is now on a nine-game hitting streak with hits in 22 of his last 23 and becomes the league's first to 70 RBI on the season.

Up Next: The Revs visit the Charleston Dirty Birds to open a weekend series Friday at 6:35 p.m. York fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







