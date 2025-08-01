Stormers Avoid Sweep

August 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Everyone found a way to contribute on Thursday evening.

All ten players used by manager Ross Peeples had at least one hit, and Lancaster's bullpen weathered a pair of late inning threats as the Stormers defeated the York Revolution, 9-6, in the finale of a three-game series.

The Stormers head into their upcoming homestand with a 1 1/2 game division lead over Long Island and a two-game edge over York.

Trailing, 2-1, entering the fourth, the Stormers took the lead for good against Chris Vallimont (4-3). Nick Lucky drew a walk to start the inning and went to second on a single to left by Ariel Sandoval. After Joe Campagna flied out to right field, sending Lucky to third, Alex Isola tied the game with a double down the left field line. After the second out, Slater Schield stroked a grounder to the hole at shortstop, but Jeremy Arocho's throw to first sailed over Frankie Tostado, allowing both runs to score as Lancaster went ahead, 4-2.

The feisty Revs got a run back in the bottom of the inning against Noah Bremer (5-2) on a sacrifice fly by Arocho, but Lancaster struck again in the top of the fifth.

Joseph Carpenter drove a double to the right field wall, and Lucky followed with another walk. With Carpenter in motion, Evan Alexander, who had replaced a hobbled Sandoval, took a half swing and poked a liner into left, scoring a run. Campagna followed with an RBI single to left for a 6-3 lead, and the inning's third run scored on a wild pitch.

A triple by Alexander keyed a two-run seventh, and the Stormers carried a 9-4 lead into the bottom of the inning. Things got scary.

Jalen Miller crept a double inside the first base bag. Billy Sullivan retired Frankie Tostado on a routine fly to left, but the right-hander hit Marty Costes with a pitch. He walked both Ryan Higgins and Shayne Fontana on 3-2 pitches to force home a run.

Scott Engler took over and coaxed a 6-4-3 double play out of Brandon Lewis to quell the threat. Engler carried the Stormers through the eighth, setting up Cody Stashak for the ninth.

Tostado opened that last gasp for York with his 46th double of the season, a blast high off the left field wall. Costes struck out, but Higgins followed with an RBI single through the right side. Stashak got the final two outs without fanfare, and the Stormers nailed down the win.

Lancaster opens a six-game homestand on Friday night with the Staten Island FerryHawks coming in for the first three. Tim Brennan (1-1) will make his return from the injured list to start for Lancaster while right-hander Connor O'Hara will go for Staten Island. Fans may follow the game on FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Nick Ward led off the game with a single to stretch his streak to eight games...Engler threw his ninth straight scoreless appearance...Alexander finished the road trip with four triples among his six hits...Isola had his fourth three-hit game of the season...Lancaster is 5-0 with Campagna catching...The game was delayed 29 minutes by rain before getting underway.







