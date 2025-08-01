Revs Outdueled in Opener in Charleston

(Charleston, WV): The York Revolution dropped a tight pitchers' duel, 2-1 to the Charleston Dirty Birds in their weekend opener Friday night at GoMart Ballpark.

Charleston righty David Lebron (7-1) tied season-highs with eight innings and nine strikeouts, limiting York to one run on three hits in the win.

Lebron dominated early, striking out seven of his first nine batters through a perfect first three innings, including fanning five in-a-row at one point.

York starter Kevin Miranda was also on point, limiting Charleston to just a single in each of the first three innings, all scoreless. Miranda benefited from a great diving catch in center by Bubba Alleyne in the first inning, and from catcher Chris Williams gunning down an attempting base stealer in Demetrius Moorer in the third inning.

Keon Barnum opened the scoring with a leadoff homer to left center in the bottom of the fourth as his ninth of the year made it 1-0, Dirty Birds. With one out, Alan Alonso slapped a double down the right field line and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Jeffrey Wehler on Alsander Womack's infield single as Charleston led 2-0. With two runners on, Miranda escaped any further damage when he retired Joe DeLuca on a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

York got on the board in the fifth as Alleyne lined a two-out single to right, stole second, and scored on William Simoneit's RBI double to deep right, knifing the deficit to 2-1.

Lebron did not allow another hit and walked just one before handing it over with the one-run lead still intact in the ninth.

Lance Lusk issued back-to-back four-pitch walks to Jeremy Arocho and Jalen Miller with one out in the ninth, but Alonso made a great diving stop at first on Shayne Fontana's grounder for the second out before Lusk finished his third save with a strikeout, ending the game with runners at second and third.

Miranda (2-1) absorbed his first loss, allowing just two runs in 4.2 innings. He walked none and struck out three.

Alex Valverde worked 2.1 shutout innings in relief without allowing a hit. He worked around four walks, including three in the seventh inning, and struck out four.

Right-hander Josh Mollerus made his Revs debut, striking out two in a 1-2-3 eighth. The former Blue Jays and Rangers prospect was signed earlier in the day.

Notes: The Revs fall to 50-35 overall, 11-11 in the second half. Friday marked the 50th regular season meeting all-time between York and Charleston and the first overall meeting since last season's ALPB Championship Series. The Dirty Birds were the final team on the schedule that the Revs had yet to face this season. The Revs were held to a season-low three hits for the third time this season; among the casualties were Miller who lost a seven-game hitting streak and Wehler who lost a season-best 11-gamer. Valverde has tossed multiple scoreless innings in four of his five appearances.

Up Next: The Revs will look to even the series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. as RHP Tyler Palm (3-3, 4.89) faces right-hander Jamison Hill (2-9, 6.10). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







