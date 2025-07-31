Revs Take Series from Stormers with Wire-To-Wire Win

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution put together a solid all-around performance Wednesday night, notching a series win with a wire-to-wire 8-3 victory over the Lancaster Stormers at WellSpan Park. The Revs (50-33) become the league's second team to 50 victories on the season, while they improve their War of the Roses record to 8-6.

Foster Pace set the tone early, striking out two in a scoreless first inning that ended a streak of nine consecutive home games in which the Revs allowed at least one run in the top of the first.

York immediately went in front as Frankie Tostado grounded an RBI single into right for a 1-0 first inning lead. After beginning Tuesday's game with four consecutive hits, Tostado's knock marked three consecutive hits to begin Wednesday's tilt as the offense was off to a snappy start.

Shayne Fontana drilled a leadoff double to right in the bottom of the second. Brandon Lewis advanced Fontana with a ground ball, and Bubba Alleyne picked up his third sac fly in the past five games as the lead extended to 2-0.

Jalen Miller clobbered a line drive solo homer to left center, his team-leading 14th of the year, with two outs in the third to extend the lead to 3-0. It was his 100th hit of the season as he notched his 10th multi-hit game in his past 12 contests.

Jeffrey Wehler led off the bottom of the fourth with a double off the top of the left center wall padding, and two batters later, Lewis skied a two-run homer that cleared the left field Arch Nemesis as the lead swelled to 5-0.

Pace carried a one-hit shutout with one out in the fifth, having faced just one over the minimum before Lancaster got on the board with back-to-back homers to left center from Joe Campagna and Alex Isola. After a pair of two-out singles brought the tying run to the plate, Pace (8-3) retired Mason Martin on a bounce out to first base, ending five strong innings as he picked up his eighth victory.

Tostado's sac fly in the bottom of the fifth pushed the lead to 6-2 as his second RBI of the game gave him 69 on the season and 27 in his last 18 games.

The bullpen took over as Tyler Palm enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 sixth, and York made it six consecutive innings scoring a run (eight straight going back to Tuesday's game) when Jaylin Davis smashed a hard grounder off the glove of second baseman Nick Ward for an RBI single as York led 7-2 at the end of six innings.

Lancaster made things tricky in the seventh as Campagna reached on a double that was lost in the twilight and Isola singled to set the table. After a walk loaded the bases, righty Alex Bustamante rolled a grounder to third for a force out but Jeremy Arocho's throw home on an attempted double play hit Campagna in the back allowing a run to score. With the tying run on deck and the lead cut to 7-3, lefty Ian Churchill entered to strike out Ward and retire Martin on a pop up for his 10th consecutive scoreless outing, tying Cam Robinson's Revs season-best.

Former Boston Red Sox prospect Brendan Cellucci, signed prior to Wednesday's game, made his Revs debut with a scoreless eighth. The hard throwing southpaw struck out Campagna and Isola to strand two in the inning.

York added one more run in the eighth as the offense produced a run in all but one inning on the night as Miller (3-for-5) tallied his second RBI with a two-out single to left on a 3-0 green light, plating Davis who had led off the frame with a double high off the right field wall.

Lefty Ethan Firoved quickly set down the first two in the ninth in his second pro appearance but Lancaster loaded the bases on a single, walk, and infield single. Firoved rebounded to retire Nick Lucky on a ground ball to second, finishing off the victory with the tying run left in the on-deck circle.

Notes: York owns the league's second best record at 50-33, behind only High Point's 52-31 mark. The Revs improve to 11-9 in the second half, one game behind Lancaster and Long Island for first place in the North Division. Churchill retired both batters faced and stranded two inherited runners, having now stranded 10 of 13 inherited runners on the year; he has allowed just three hits in 9.0 innings over his 10-appearance scoreless streak. York has won three straight head-to-head vs Lancaster. Arocho went 2-for-3 and reached base each of his first four times; he is 6-for-8 in the series, having been on base eight of 10 times. Miller is batting .455 (25-for-55) over his last 12 games. Tostado's two hits give him a league-leading 115 knocks on the year; he has hit safely in 21 of his last 22 games including a current eight-game hitting streak. Wehler extended his hitting streak to a season-best 11 consecutive games, batting .409 (18-for-44) on the streak.

Roster Addition: Cellucci signs with York following six seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization where he was 16-13 with a 5.00 ERA in 179 career games. The Philadelphia native was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft out of Tulane University and reached the Triple-A level the past two years with Worcester where he appeared in 17 games earlier this year, pitching for manager and former Revs first baseman Chad Tracy. He owns a 3.94 ERA in 70 career games at the Double-A level with Portland.

Up Next: York goes for a series sweep on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as RHP Chris Vallimont (4-2, 5.93) faces righty Noah Bremer (4-2, 5.85). It is Academy Sports Appreciation Night and Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







