Thursday's Game vs. Staten Island Postponed

July 31, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Thursday's (July 31) game between the Long Island Ducks and Staten Island FerryHawks has been postponed due to a forecast for inclement weather.

Thursday's (7/31) game will be made up on Monday, August 4, at 5:35 p.m. The Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates will open at 4:35 p.m. (4:20 for full season ticket holders) for the rescheduled game.

Tickets to Thursday's (7/31) are now valid for admission to the makeup game on Monday, August 4. No ticket exchange is necessary. Fans with tickets to tonight's (7/31) game may present them at the gates on Monday (8/4) for admission.

The Ducks will now continue their homestand on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Romeo's Fuel. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with special offers from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Left-hander Juan Hillman (6-4, 5.70) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Jack Weisenburger (1-3, 4.65).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

