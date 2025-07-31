Ducks Announce Remaining 2025 Unused Ticket Days

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that August 26-31 and September 9-14 will all be Unused Ticket Days at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Fans who were unable to make it out to a ballgame earlier this season and are still in possession of their unused tickets may exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any of these 12 games, subject to availability.

Those interested in exchanging their unused tickets can do so by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office ONLY, which is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and during all Ducks home games. Tickets can be exchanged for games August 26-31 against the York Revolution, September 9-11 against the Lexington Legends and September 12-14 vs. York. A $1 ticket surcharge fee will be applied on all tickets exchanged, and tickets may not be exchanged online or by phone.

Highlights for the Unused Ticket Day games include:

August 26: Pat's Marketplace Tuesday (staff members will be handing out special coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more from Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark) and Triple Play Tuesday (chance to win $25,000 if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game)

August 27: Urban Air Lake Grove Wednesday (staff members will be handing out coupons for $10 off an individual ticket purchase, Monday-Friday, excluding holidays, at Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove as fans exit the ballpark) and Waddle In Wednesday (spend $100+ in the Waddle In Shop and receive a $10 off voucher for a future purchase)

August 28: Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday (drink specials and Bluebird Hardwater sampling throughout the game, with the Duck Club restaurant/bar open to all fans)

August 29: Ducks LED Light Sticks, courtesy of Dragonfly Therapy Services (first 1,000 fans), and Tap Room Friday (staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer valid at all 9 Tap Room locations as fans exit the ballpark)

August 30: Breast Cancer Awareness Night with Postgame Fireworks Spectacular and Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday (Chance to win 40,000 Breeze points, enough for two roundtrip tickets from Long Island MacArthur Airport to a Breeze Airways nonstop destination).

August 31: Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of Built Different Sports (first 1,000 fans), and FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday (pregame catch on the field and postgame Kids Run the Bases)

September 9: Bark in the Park with Ducks Drawstring Bags, presented by VCA Animal Hospitals (first 1,500 fans), Pat's Marketplace Tuesday (staff members will be handing out special coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more from Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark) and Triple Play Tuesday (chance to win $25,000 if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game)

September 10: Urban Air Lake Grove Wednesday (staff members will be handing out coupons for $10 off an individual ticket purchase, Monday-Friday, excluding holidays, at Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove as fans exit the ballpark) and Waddle In Wednesday (spend $100+ in the Waddle In Shop and receive a $10 off voucher for a future purchase)

September 11: Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday (drink specials and Bluebird Hardwater sampling throughout the game, with the Duck Club restaurant/bar open to all fans)

September 12: QuackerJack Oversized Baseball Cards, courtesy of the Anne V. Graziani Fund (first 1,000 fans), and Tap Room Friday (staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer valid at all 9 Tap Room locations as fans exit the ballpark)

September 13: Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Suffolk County PBA, and Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday (Chance to win 40,000 Breeze points, enough for two roundtrip tickets from Long Island MacArthur Airport to a Breeze Airways nonstop destination).

September 14: Fan Appreciation Day with Commemorative Tickets, courtesy of AARP (all fans), and FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday (pregame catch on the field and postgame Kids Run the Bases)

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 717 games all-time.







