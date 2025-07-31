Moreno Contract Purchased by Cards

Right- handed reliever Gerson Moreno's contract has been purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Moreno becomes the second Stormer to have a contract purchased in 2025. Earlier this season, another right-handed reliever, Ryley Gilliam, went to Monclova of the Mexican League.

Moreno, 29, was 1-1 with five saves and a 3.26 ERA in 20 appearances since joining the Stormers June 10. He walked only four and struck out 33 in 19.1 innings of work.

The hard-throwing right-hander spent 10 seasons in the Detroit Tigers system where he had worked with current Lancaster pitching coach Mark Johnson at various levels. In 2023, the native of the Dominican Republic appeared in 59 games at Class AAA Rochester (Nationals), posting a 7-5 record with 10 saves and a 3.14 ERA. Last year, Moreno was in the A's system at Class AAA Las Vegas (A's).

He appeared in 37 games for the Aviators with a 6.00 ERA.

He will report to Class AAA Memphis.

"Gerson is a top notch human being who also happens to be good at throwing a baseball," said Peeples.

"He has a live arm, throws strikes and has two 'plus' pitches. I am very thankful that we were a part of helping him get back to (a Major League organization). We wish him nothing but the best with the Cardinals."







