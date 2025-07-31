Brady Whalen Joins 20/20 Club

July 31, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - Legendary history was made last night right here at Legends Field when in the bottom of the third inning, Brady Whalen belted a homerun on top of the Pepsi Party Deck to put the Legends up 2-1. It was his 20th homer of the season.

The homerun put Brady Whalen officially in the season's 20/20 club, with 20 homeruns and 20 stolen bases. His 20th stolen base came on July 10th, and he currently sits at 25 swiped bags on the season. It's a feat that has only been achieved one other time in the history of the Lexington Legends. It hasn't been done since Jon Topolski hit 24 homeruns and swiped 28 bases all the way back in the team's inaugural 2001 campaign. Whalen's 20 homeruns leads the Legends in long balls, and sits at 4th in the Atlantic League, while his 25 stolen bases also leads the team and is 10th in the league.

The Legends would go on to win last night's game 6-3, largely in part due to Whalen's efforts, and have extended their lead in the South Division title race to 2.5 games. The High Point Rockers are currently visiting Legends Field in what is shaping up to be a potential playoff preview, as the Legends continue to make moves to put some distance between themselves and the Rockers as the second half of the season is approaching the midpoint. Whalen's teammate Dylan Rock could soon join that same club and become the third Legends player ever in the 20/20 club, currently sitting at 19 homeruns and 22 stolen bases.

You can catch that history and more right here at Legends Field every night.

