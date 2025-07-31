Southern Maryland Falls in Series Finale 10-3 to Charleston

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost 10-3 in Thursday's series finale against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Charleston took the lead after scoring one in the second and two in the third to take a 3-0 lead.

The Crabs got on the board in the fourth when after Pearce Howard doubled in Jamari Baylor to make it 3-1.

Charleston lated tallied one in the fifth, one in the sixth, two in the seventh and three in the eighth to take a 10-1 lead. In the ninth inning, the Blue Crabs had the bases loaded and were walked twice to make it 10-3.

Jalen Miller got the loss after a start where he went 4.2 innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on eighth hits and three walks. He struck out a season-high eight batters.

Dalton Ross, Jarod Wright, Noah Williamson and Maceo Campbell all made appearances in relief.

Southern Maryland managed just three runs on five hits and made three errors defensively. The Crabs fall to 45-38 overall and 9-11 in the second half.

The Crabs will head home for a three-game weekend series against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Friday night's game will start at 6:35 p.m. From Regency Furniture Stadium.







