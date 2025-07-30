Steady York Offense Knocks Off Stormers

July 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers will not win a series for the first time since the end of June.

York scored in seven of its eight turns at the plate on Wednesday evening, dropping the Stormers to an 8-3 defeat in the middle game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

The Revs second win in a row gives them an 8-6 edge in the 2025 War of the Roses.

Jeremy Arocho singled to center and stole second to open the game against Michael McAvene (4-2). Jaden Miller singled Arocho to third, but Miller was thrown out attempting to swipe second as well. Frankie Tostado delivered the run with a seeing-eye single through the right side for a 1-0 lead.

Shayne Fontana doubled off the wall in right to start the second and scored on outs. Miller homered in the third for a 3-0 lead, and a two-run, wind-blown homer over the wall in left by Brandon Lewis staked the Revs to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Foster Pace (8-3) checked the Stormers on one hit over the first four innings before Joe Campagna and Alex Isola hit nearly identical homers to left center consecutively in the fifth.

The remainder of the night was pure frustration for the Lancaster offense trying to fight back in the game. The Stormers loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh but scored one on a force play grounder and never got the tying run to the plate. In the eighth, Joseph Carpenter reached on a walk and took second on a passed ball. Ariel Sandoval added a single down the third base line with one out, but Carpenter could not move. Lefty Brendan Cellucci struck out the next two.

Finally, the Stormers loaded the bases in the top of the ninth on two-out singles by Nick Ward and Carpenter around a walk to Martin. Ethan Firoved induced a grounder out of Nick Lucky to end the night.

Lancaster will send Noah Bremer (4-3) to the hill on Thursday night against right-hander Chris Vallimont (4-2). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Lancaster leads the Revs and Long Island Ducks by one game each after Long Island lost to Staten Island earlier in the day...Ward had his 29th multi-hit game...Isola became the fourth Stormer to reach double digits in home runs this season...Right-handed reliever Gerson Moreno had his contract purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals immediately prior to the game...He has been assigned to Class AAA Memphis.







