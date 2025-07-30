Ducks Welcome Sellout Crowd for Annual Camp Day Matinee

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 8-5 on Wednesday morning in the middle game of a three-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 6,384 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

An RBI single through the right side by Ivan Castillo in the bottom of the first inning gave the Ducks an early 1-0 lead. It stayed that way until the fifth when Staten Island scored four times to take a 4-1 lead. An RBI groundout by Eddy Diaz, a sac fly to center off the bat of Mark Contreras and RBI doubles by Matt Scheffler and Brandon Martorano did the damage.

Long Island answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, courtesy of Ed Johnson's RBI single to right field and River Town's two-run home run to right. However, the FerryHawks answered right back with three runs of their own in the sixth on Drew Maggi's solo homer to left and RBI singles to left-center by Diaz and Contreras.

Troy Viola's solo homer to left-center in the eighth closed the gap to 7-5. Scheffler rounded out the scoring in the ninth with a solo homer to left-center of his own.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Tim Melville pitched five innings for the Ducks, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six. Alex Mack lasted four and two-thirds innings for the FerryHawks, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Reinier Parra (3-1) picked up the win with one and one-third scoreless innings of relief, working around a hit and a walk. Braydon Nelson (2-2) took the loss, conceding three runs on four hits in one inning. Clay Helvey earned his second save of the season with two innings of one-run ball.

Town led the Ducks offensively with two this, two RBIs, two runs and a walk. Nolan Clenney fired two scoreless innings of relief for the Flock with four strikeouts.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Representatives from Bluebird Hardwater will be in attendance offering free samples in the Duck Club restaurant/bar. Additionally, fans can enjoy a select drink special during the game. Left-hander Juan Hillman (6-4, 5.71) toes the rubber against FerryHawks righty Ryan Kehoe (2-0, 3.64).

