Right-Hander Ryan Langford Returns to Long Island

Published on March 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Ryan Langford. He begins his second season with the Ducks and fourth in professional baseball.

"Ryan was a versatile member of our pitching staff last season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He was always willing to handle any situation needed, and we look forward to having him back with us."

Langford made 23 appearances (one start) with the Ducks in 2025. He posted a 4.97 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38.0 innings of work while conceding 38 hits and 22 walks. The 26-year-old was especially dominant at home, compiling a 2.65 ERA in nine appearances at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. He also finished five games during the season and pitched multiple innings on 13 occasions, including three scoreless frames on July 11 vs. Lancaster and September 2 at Gastonia.

Prior to joining the Ducks, the Florida native spent two seasons (2023-24) in the Los Angeles Angels organization, reaching as high as Triple-A. In 59 games (nine starts), he went 3-7 with a 4.33 ERA, six saves and 100 strikeouts in 106.0 innings. The Florida Southern College alum also made 11 appearances with the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League in 2022, totaling a win, a save and a 1.84 ERA while striking out 28 batters and walking seven in 14.2 innings. Langford was originally signed by the Angels as a free agent in September of 2022.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to come back and pitch for Long Island," said Langford. "The fans and team personnel make it easy for us players to feel at home, bringing a ton of energy and making us want to play our best every day. I'm looking forward to getting out there, bonding with the guys and building on what we had last year to bring a championship back to Long Island."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from March 19, 2026

Right-Hander Ryan Langford Returns to Long Island - Long Island Ducks

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