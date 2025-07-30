Blue Crabs Outslug Dirty Birds 7-5, Go up 2-0 in Series

July 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston, WV - Despite early fireworks from Charleston, Southern Maryland's bats proved too much as the Blue Crabs earned a 7-5 win in a shortened 6-inning contest.

Game Summary:

Both teams traded runs early: Charleston's Barnum HR and Rosa's 2B & HR fueled a 5-run start.

Southern Maryland answered with 2 in the 1st, 2 in the 2nd, and broke it open with 3 in the 5th highlighted by McCarthy's 2-RBI single.

Charleston was held hitless in the final inning, sealing the loss.

Charleston Highlights:

Joseph Rosa: 3-for-3, HR (16), 2B (2), 2 RBI (54)

Keon Barnum: HR (7), 1 RBI (19)

Zach Daniels: RBI single (48th RBI)

Benjamin Blackwell: 1-for-2, SB (31)

Pitching Recap:

Luis De Avila (L, 3-1): 4.1 IP, 6 ER, 5 K, struggled with control (3 BB, WP).

Franklin Van Gurp: Walked 3, allowed 1 run in 0.2 IP.

Southern Maryland's Garrett Martin (W, 3-5): 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER but held Charleston scoreless in final 2 frames.

Key Notes:

Charleston swiped 3 bases (Nelson 30th, Womack 21st, Blackwell 31st).

Dirty Birds failed to draw a single walk, limiting late-inning pressure.

Charleston now trails 2-0 in the Southern Maryland series.







