Blue Crabs Outslug Dirty Birds 7-5, Go up 2-0 in Series
July 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
Charleston, WV - Despite early fireworks from Charleston, Southern Maryland's bats proved too much as the Blue Crabs earned a 7-5 win in a shortened 6-inning contest.
Game Summary:
Both teams traded runs early: Charleston's Barnum HR and Rosa's 2B & HR fueled a 5-run start.
Southern Maryland answered with 2 in the 1st, 2 in the 2nd, and broke it open with 3 in the 5th highlighted by McCarthy's 2-RBI single.
Charleston was held hitless in the final inning, sealing the loss.
Charleston Highlights:
Joseph Rosa: 3-for-3, HR (16), 2B (2), 2 RBI (54)
Keon Barnum: HR (7), 1 RBI (19)
Zach Daniels: RBI single (48th RBI)
Benjamin Blackwell: 1-for-2, SB (31)
Pitching Recap:
Luis De Avila (L, 3-1): 4.1 IP, 6 ER, 5 K, struggled with control (3 BB, WP).
Franklin Van Gurp: Walked 3, allowed 1 run in 0.2 IP.
Southern Maryland's Garrett Martin (W, 3-5): 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER but held Charleston scoreless in final 2 frames.
Key Notes:
Charleston swiped 3 bases (Nelson 30th, Womack 21st, Blackwell 31st).
Dirty Birds failed to draw a single walk, limiting late-inning pressure.
Charleston now trails 2-0 in the Southern Maryland series.
Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Blue Crabs Outslug Dirty Birds 7-5, Go up 2-0 in Series - Charleston Dirty Birds
- Southern Maryland Wins 7-5 in a Weather-Shortened Ballgame - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
- Steady York Offense Knocks Off Stormers - Lancaster Stormers
- Brewer Blasts Pair in Rockers Setback - High Point Rockers
- Lexington Defeats High Point 6-3 as the Playoff Race Continues - Lexington Legends
- Ducks Welcome Sellout Crowd for Annual Camp Day Matinee - Long Island Ducks
- First Place Legends Extend Division Lead with 11-4 Win over High Point - Lexington Legends
- Wehler Walks off Stormers with Ninth Inning Blast as Forney Wins 200th - York Revolution
- Dirty Birds Split Doubleheader with Southern Maryland - Charleston Dirty Birds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Dirty Birds Stories
- Blue Crabs Outslug Dirty Birds 7-5, Go up 2-0 in Series
- Dirty Birds Split Doubleheader with Southern Maryland
- Lexington Legends Take Series from the Dirty Birds
- Lexington Legends Rally Late to Beat Charleston Dirty Birds, 9-5
- Charleston Dirty Birds Dominate Lexington Legends, 14-1