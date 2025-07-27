Lexington Legends Take Series from the Dirty Birds

Charleston, WV - The Lexington Legends used a balanced offensive attack and a strong outing from starter Ben Ferrer to secure a 6-2 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds on Saturday night at GoMart Ballpark.

Lexington struck early and often, plating two runs in the second and adding insurance in the fourth, fifth, and seventh innings. Center fielder Xane Washington was a spark plug at the top of the lineup, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Left fielder Ryan McCarthy added a key RBI double and swiped three bags, helping fuel the Legends' pressure on the basepaths.

Brady Whalen continued his standout season, driving in his 66th RBI with a double and drawing two walks. He also stole his 25th base of the year. Catcher Isaias Quiroz had a quiet night at the plate (0-for-5), but Lexington's offense clicked around him, totaling 10 hits and 9 walks on the night.

On the mound, Ferrer (2-2) bounced back from recent struggles, tossing 5.2 innings of two-hit ball, allowing one earned run and striking out five. He was followed by a solid bullpen effort from John Armstrong and Christian Edwards, who combined to hold Charleston to one run over the final 3.1 innings.

Charleston struggled to find any rhythm offensively, managing just three hits. Shortstop Jospeh Rosa and right fielder Travis Demeritte accounted for the team's two RBIs, but the Dirty Birds left seven runners stranded. Starter Jamison Hill (2-9) took the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) over five innings, while also issuing two walks and throwing a wild pitch.

Charleston's bullpen allowed two more runs in the seventh as command issues continued to haunt them; they walked seven Legends hitters in total.







