Revs and Ducks Entangled in Sunday Deadlock

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution and Long Island Ducks were deadlocked in a stalemate into the 11th inning on Sunday afternoon until Long Island grabbed a 7-5 victory in the series finale at WellSpan Park.

Both teams featured outstanding efforts from the bullpens as the Revs erased an early 4-0 deficit and the game was tied 4-4 from the fifth inning into the 11th.

York fell behind early as River Town connected on a solo homer to right in the top of the first.

The Revs made a bid at tying the game in the bottom of the first as Frankie Tostado added to his Revs single-season record with his 43rd double and attempted to score on a single up the middle by Marty Costes but center fielder Chris Roller fired home in time to cut down Tostado for the final out.

Long Island plated three more in the second, scoring on an Ed Johnson sac fly and two-out hits by Town (single) and Ivan Castillo (double) as the margin widened to 4-0.

York got on the board in the bottom of the second. Shayne Fontana ignited the rally with a double down the right field line and Brandon Lewis walked to set the table. Bubba Alleyne grounded into a fielder's choice, beating out an attempted double play and stole second to put two in scoring position with one out. Jaylin Davis got the Revs on the board with a sac fly to center, and following a walk to Chris Williams, Jeremy Arocho chopped an RBI single into right, slicing the deficit to 4-2.

The Revs drew even with runs in the fourth and fifth. Arocho singled and stole second with two outs in the fourth, setting up Jeffrey Wehler (nine-game hitting streak) who ripped an RBI single into left. In the fifth, it was Fontana setting the table, reaching on an infield hit for his third of the day. After stealing second and taking third on a wild pitch, Fontana scored the tying run on Alleyne's sac fly to left, knotting things at 4-4.

Revs starter Kevin Miranda finished strong with a 1-2-3 third inning, and Jordan Morales was fantastic, tossing 3.1 shutout innings to get the game into the late innings.

Alex Valverde enjoyed an eye-opening performance with 3.2 scoreless innings, all the way through the top of the 10th as the Ducks had been kept off the board since the second inning. That included a pickoff of Town in the top of the ninth and a trio of inning-ending strikeouts.

Long Island's bullpen put up matching zeroes after the fifth. Nolan Clenney retired all six batters in the sixth and seventh, and Sal Romano worked around a pair of leadoff runners to escape a threat in the eighth. Michael Reed also worked past a leadoff walk in the ninth, and Brayden Nelson stranded two in the 10th as a third last at-bat opportunity for the Revs came and went.

Johnson set up the decisive 11th with a bunt single, and Kole Kaler connected on a wind-aided three-run homer off of Mauricio Llovera (4-1) to the porch in right, just his third of the year, as Long Island broke the logjam, taking a 7-4 lead.

Tostado drilled his second double of the game, an RBI shot down the right field line with two outs in the 11th to make it 7-5. Costes walked to bring the winning run to the plate, but Jacob Asa secured the save for Long Island with a game-ending flyout.

Notes: The Revs have lost four straight, their longest skid since a five-gamer in August, 2023. They have also dropped five straight at home, and have fallen behind by allowing a run in the top of the first inning in eight consecutive home games. They slip to 9-9 in the second half, 3.0 games back in the division for the first time all year. They stranded a season-high 14 runners in the game. They have been held without a home run in back-to-back games for the first time since May 23-24 after going yard in seven straight and 14 of the previous 15. Long Island has won six straight. The sweep is just the second suffered by the Revs all season and first at home; it's their first sweep dealt against them since May 13-15 at Southern Maryland and their first against the Ducks since August 19-21, 2022. York falls to 5-5 in extra innings and 11-5 in games decided in the final at-bat. They are now 7-5 in games tied after eight innings. It's their third game of 11 innings or longer this season and first since a 12-inning loss on June 8 at Lexington. Tostado's two doubles extend his Revs record to 44 for the season, now six shy of a league record. He has nine extra-base hits including seven doubles in his past six games and leads the league with 57 extra-base hits out of his league-best 112 total hits. His RBI is his 25th in his past 17 games. Valverde has worked multiple innings in three of his four outings; each of those three have been scoreless. Miranda becomes the Revs' 13th different starting pitcher this season and third to make his first start in the past nine games. Lewis reached base each of his first four times at bat (single, three walks), extending his on-base streak to 21 consecutive home games.

