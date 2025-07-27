Gastonia Uses Big First to Take down Rockers

HIGH POINT, N.C. -The Gastonia Ghost Peppers homered twice and scored three runs in the first inning before going on to beat the High Point Rockers 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

High Point continues to hold the Atlantic League's top overall record at 52-29 and sits in second place in the South Division at 11-7, a half-game behind 11-6 Lexington.

The Rockers now head to Lexington for a six-game series with the Legends.

The Ghost Peppers ignited the game with a pair of homers in the first inning from Cole Roederer and Jack Reinheimer off Rockers' starting pitcher Ben Wereski (L, 0-1). Eric De La Rosa then hit an RBI single to push the Ghost Peppers to a 3-0 lead.

The Ghost Peppers extended the lead to 5-0 in the third on an RBI double from Eric De La Rosa and a run-scoring single by Jonny Barditch.

The Rockers got on the board in the bottom of the seventh as Max Viera singled, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a single by Ian Yetsko.

In the eighth inning, Roederer hit a sacrifice fly, allowing De La Rosa to score, making the score 6-1. Viera added an RBI single for the Rockers in the eighth to make it a 6-2 game.

High Point put two men on in the ninth and moved the potential tying run to the on-deck circle but could not bring home a run.

The Rockers will have Monday off before starting a six-game road trip to Lexington to face the Legends. Fans can follow all High Point Rockers on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: The loss snapped the Rockers five-game winning streak. .. The Rockers have won 10 of their last 14 games.







