Lexington Toasts Charleston with a 9-4 Victory

July 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston, WV - The Legends take the second game of their series in Charleston, 9-4. The Legends would get out to an early lead in the first inning when Xane Washington laid down a two-run double. Both teams' pitching would take over, as neither team was able to plate anything until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Zach Daniels laid down an RBI single that tied the game up. Charleston then pulled ahead in the seventh when Keon Barnum laid down an RBI single of his own to bring in two more runs. However, Lexington would rally with their backs against the wall in the eighth, starting with a lead-off solo shot from Brady Whalen that was followed by back-to-back doubles to tie it up. Dylan Rock would then play the hero as he hit a three-run moonshot to give the Legends a 7-4 lead. The Legends would continue to pile on in the eighth when Ryan McCarthy laid down an RBI double that scored Lexington's final two runs of the game.

The Legends looked to get back on track after a devastating loss to the Charleston Dirty Birds the night before. Lexington's loss last night dropped them to second place, but they only trail the first-place High Point Rockers by one game. Dustin Beggs got the start for the Legends, whose last start came on June 19th in Lexington's 10-4 victory over Southern Maryland, where he only allowed two runs to score in his five innings pitched. Charleston handed it to David Lebron to get it started for the. His last start came against Long Island on July 20th, where he allowed two runs to score in his six innings pitched.

Lexington jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first, starting with a long double from Xane Washington that brought in Dylan Rock and Brady Whalen. James Nelson would lay down a lead-off double for Charleston, but the Legends infield was able to turn a 6-4-3 double play to curb them in the first. The Dirty Birds came up empty-handed again in the bottom of the second despite a lead-off single from Joseph Rosa. Brady Whalen found Lexington's second hit of the game with a two-out double that bounced off first base, but Lebron was able to force the putout before he could come home. The Legends' offense continued to perform excellently in the bottom of the third as Brady Whalen made a jumping throw to first to deny Charleston their third lead-off hit before he caught Demetrius Moorer in a pickle for the second out of the inning.

The Legends were able to draw two walks to put runners aboard in the top of the fourth, but they were again unable to bring them in. Zach Daniels would lay down a single in the bottom of the fourth, but they would remain scoreless. Beggs continued to dominate in the fifth, tallying two strikeouts before Travis Dimmerette was called out on interference. However, Charleston would lay down back-to-back singles to start the sixth inning. This would take Dustin Beggs out of the game and put Jimmy Loper on the mound. Loper was able to secure the first two outs, but Zach Daniels would lay down an RBI double to tie that game up at 2-2 going into the final three frames.

Charleston would then find their first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh when Keon Barnum laid down an RBI single that scored two runs to put the Dirty Birds up 4-2 late in the game. However, Brady Whalen immediately responded by leaving the yard with a lead-off solo shot in the top of the eighth to make it a one-run game. This was then followed by back-to-back doubles from Xane Washington and Brian Fuentes that tied the game up at 4 apiece. Dylan Rock kept the rally going as he sent a ball flying out of GoMart Park to plate three more runs and put Lexington up 7-4 going into the homestretch. The Legends would then add on two more cushion runs in the top of the ninth when Ryan McCarthy found the grass in left to bring in Terry and Washington, giving Lexington a 9-4 lead. Charleston would fine one meager run in the bottom of the ninth when Barnum laid down an RBI single.

The Legends win the game 9-5, tying up the series. This win keeps Lexington in second place as they sit a half game back from first-place High Point. The win is given to Carson Lambert, who earns his first win of the season. The loss is attributed to Frank Moscatiello, whose record now stands at 0-2 on the year. The Legends and the Dirty Birds face off again at GoMart Park on July 27th for the rubber match, with first pitch slated for 3:05 pm EST.







