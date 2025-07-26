Lexington Falls 14-1 in Series Opener against Charleston

July 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston, WV - Lexington falls 14-1 in a devastating loss to the Charleston Dirty Birds. Charleston jumped out to an early lead in the first inning with a three-run home run from Joseph Rosa before extending their lead to double digits in the second inning with a string of singles and smart baserunning. Lexington was then able to plate their first run in the top of the third when Isais Quiroz came home on a fielder's choice, but Charleston answered back with two runs of their own in the fourth. Charleston would then top off their win with one more safety run in the seventh.

After a less-than-stellar series in Gastonia, the Legends traveled up to the Mountain State's capital for a series against the third-place Charleston Dirty Birds. This is a series that could have serious playoff implications, as it gives Lexington the opportunity to pull away in the standings and keep its first-place spot in the South Division. The Legends handed it off to Wilton Castillo, whose last start came on July 17th against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, where he only allowed 1 run in his 5 innings pitched. Charleston handed it off to their new pitcher, Anthony Diaz.

Curtis Terry found Lexington's first hit of the game with two outs in the top of the first, but Diaz was able to find his second strikeout of the inning before the Legends could get anything going. Alsander Womack then laid down a lead-off double for the Dirty Birds before being driven in by a three-run blast from Joseph Rosa to give the Dirty Birds an early lead. Charleston continued to extend their lead in the second when they found themselves with bases loaded and no outs. This was then followed by two fielders' choices and four RBI singles that brought in a total of eight runs for Charleston, giving them an 11-0 lead. Lexington would get on the board in the top of the third when Xane Washington hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Isais Quiroz to come home.

Lexington was able to find any offense in the fourth inning, but Charleston added on to their lead again in the bottom of the fourth when Alan Alonso left the yard to bring in two more runs. Lexington found themselves with another opportunity at the top of the fifth with runners on second and third with two outs, but they were unable to bring anything in. Jose Acosta took the mound in the bottom of the fifth as he successfully held the Dirty Birds' offense in both the fifth and the sixth innings. Brian Fuentes would lay down a long double

Andy Atwood found a lead-off single up the middle in the top of the seventh before stealing second to get in scoring position. Terry would then draw a walk before a single from Paul Winland loaded the bases with one out. However, Franklin Van Gurp was able to strike out the next two batters before forcing a fly out as the Legends came up empty-handed on another scoring opportunity. James Nelson would bring in one more safety run for Charleston in the seventh on an RBI single, but a Terry diving play would prevent any more runs from coming in. Brian Fuentes found another hit for Lexington in the eighth, but he would be left stranded. The Dirty Birds threatened to score again in the bottom of the eighth, but Lexington's infield was able to turn a double play before any damage could be done. The Legends' offense was unable to get anything done in the ninth as Charleston secured the win.

Lexington falls 14-1 in game one of their three-game series against Charleston. The win is given to Diaz, who earns his first win of the season, and the loss is given to Jose Acosta, whose record goes to 1-4 on the season. The Legends and Dirty Birds will be back at GoMart Park on July 27th for the second game of the series, with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm EST.







