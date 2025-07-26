Rockers Take Down Gastonia for Fifth Straight Victory

July 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C- The High Point Rockers won their fifth straight game, beating the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 6-4 on Saturday night at Truist Point in front of a crowd of 2,004.

The win was significant for a number of reasons. The Rockers improved to 52-28 on the season and set a club mark for the best record after 80 games. The 2023 Rockers had been 51-29 at the same point in the season. High Point continues to hold the Atlantic League's top overall record and, at 11-6 in the second half, have moved into first place in the South Division.

In addition, centerfielder Ben Aklinski stole second base in the eighth inning, his 20th stolen base of the year. Coupled with his 21 homers, Aklinski has achieved 20-20 status for the third consecutive year, the first time that has ever happened in the Atlantic League.

The Rockers loaded the bases twice during the first inning and were able to score two runs. Luis Gonzalez scored on a sacrifice fly from Max Viera, and D.J. Burt slammed an RBI single to lift the Rockers with a 2-0 lead.

The Ghostpeppers retaliated in the third inning, with a two-run homer from Nate Scantlin off starter Mike Devine to tie the game at 2-2.

In the fourth inning, the Ghost Peppers took a 3-2 lead as Ethan Skender singled home Dalton Guthrie. The lead was short-lived as Aidan Brewer launched his ninth homer of the season in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 3-3.

In the fifth, Eric De La Rosa doubled, was sacrificed to third and scored on a single by Guthrie to put Gastonia ahead 4-3.

The Rockers regained the lead just in the sixth as Gastonia reliever Kent Hasler walked the first three batters of the inning. Aklinski singled home the tying run before Drew Mendoza put the Rockers ahead 5-4 with a sac fly to center.

Mendoza was at it again in the eighth, doubling home Aklinski who had walked and stole second to move into scoring position.

Guthrie finished the night with four hits while catcher Henderson Perez added three. No Rocker had more than one hit as Gastonia out hit the Rockers 11-8.

The Rockers will look for the series sweep on Sunday at 4:05 pm. Sunday is a very special day for the Rockers, as it is Hype's birthday! Fans can expect to see Hype's mascot friends gather together at Truist Point to celebrate his big day. Fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers have won five straight and 10 of their last 13 contests. .. Brewer's homer gave the Rockers at least one home run in 11 straight games. .. Ben Alkinski became the first player in the Atlantic League history to have 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in three consecutive seasons. He is just the second ALPB player this year to join the 20-20 Club along with Charleston's James Nelson.







Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.