Lexington Legends Rally Late to Beat Charleston Dirty Birds, 9-5

July 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Lexington Legends mounted a dramatic late-inning rally to defeat the Charleston Dirty Birds 9-5 on Saturday night at GoMart Ballpark. A five-run eighth inning-capped by a go-ahead three-run homer from Dylan Rock-broke a 2-2 tie and propelled the Legends to a series victory.

Offensive Fireworks in the 8th

Charleston starter David Lebron was strong through six innings, allowing just two runs on three hits while striking out five. But the bullpen couldn't hold the line. Reliever Frank Moscatiello (0-2) entered in the eighth and quickly unraveled, surrendering five earned runs on four hits-including Rock's towering home run, his 19th of the season.

Rock finished the game 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs, 2 walks, and a stolen base.

Brandy Whalen added his 18th home run of the year, going 2-for-3 with a double, walk, and RBI.

Xane Washington stayed hot with a 3-for-5 effort, driving in two runs and stealing two bases.

Charleston's Offense Can't Convert

The Dirty Birds outhit the Legends 14-8, but struggled to bring runners home, stranding nine on base.

James Nelson led the charge with a 3-for-5 night and a double. Keon Barnum knocked in three runs, and Zach Daniels added two RBIs of his own, but the late rally came up short.

Charleston Dirty Birds:

J. Nelson: 3-for-5, 2B (17), 2 R

K. Barnum: 2-for-5, 3 RBI

Z. Daniels: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Up Next: The Legends will look to keep momentum as they head back home, while the Dirty Birds try to bounce back and avoid a slide as the second half continues.







