Dirty Birds Split Doubleheader with Southern Maryland

July 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - Charleston snapped their skid with a tight 3-2 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, capped by Travis Demeritte's RBI double in the 8th inning to seal the deal in game one of the doubleheader. In game two, a late six-run surge in the 7th doomed Charleston as the Blue Crabs won 7-2.

Game Summary Game One:

Southern Maryland struck first in the opening inning, but Charleston answered in the 3rd with James Nelson's solo homer (25).

After trading runs in the 6th, Demeritte's clutch double drove in the winning run in the 8th.

Frank Moscatiello (W, 1-2) pitched a scoreless 8th for the win.

Game Summary Game Two:

Southern Maryland took an early 1-0 lead in the 1st.

Charleston tied it in the 6th on Keon Barnum's RBI single.

The Blue Crabs exploded for six runs in the 7th, highlighted by Dexter's RBI double and Baylor's sac fly, sealing the Dirty Birds' fate.

Charleston managed just five hits and couldn't capitalize on seven baserunners.

Pitching Recap Game One:

Eddy Demurias: 5 IP, 1 ER, 7 K

Bullpen: 3 IP, 1 ER, Moscatiello earns win

Combined staff: 9 K, 2 BB, 5 H

Pitching Recap Game Two:

Edison Suriel: 4 IP, 1 ER, 6 BB but limited damage with 4 K

Luis Guzman: 1 IP, 0 R, 3 BB stranded

Ryan Chasse (L, 0-1): 1 IP, 6 H, 6 R (5 ER) - rough 7th inning

Charleston Highlights Game One:

James Nelson: 1-for-4, HR (25), RBI

Zach Daniels: 2-for-4, RBI double (47th RBI)

Travis Demeritte: 2-for-3, GW RBI double (15th 2B)

Alsander Womack: 1-for-3, 2 SB (20)

Charleston Highlights Game Two:

Keon Barnum: 1-for-3, RBI single (18th RBI)

Benjamin Blackwell: 1-for-2, RBI, SB (30)

Zach Daniels: 1-for-2, BB

Alan Alonso: Stolen base (2nd SB)







