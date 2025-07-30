Brewer Blasts Pair in Rockers Setback

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The High Point Rockers dropped a second straight game to South Division leader Lexington, falling 6-3 on Wednesday night at Legends Field.

Aidan Brewer hit a pair of home runs for the Rockers, his first multi-homer game of the season.

The Legends now hold a 2.5 game lead over the Rockers in the Atlantic League's second half race for the South Division. High Point (11-9) has dropped three straight games while the Legends (13-6) are winners of four straight.

Lexington used a pair of walks and a single to load the bases in the first off Rockers starter Brandon Backman (L, 2-1). Xane Washington reached on a fielder's choice, allowing a run to score and staking the Legends to a 1-0 lead.

Brewer's first homer of the night, a solo shot with one out in the third knotted the game at 1-1. Brady Whalen answered with a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the third to put the Legends back in front, 2-1.

Lexington scored three times in the fifth to take a 5-1 lead. Curtis Terry delivered a two-run double and Brian Fuentes added an RBI single.

Alex Dickerson singled home Carlos Amezquita with a run in the sixth to pull the Rockers to 6-2. Brewer then homered for the second time in the seventh to make it a 6-3 game.

Lexington starter Patrick Wicklander (W, 9-5) went six innings and surrendered six hits while not allowing a walk and striking out one. Jimmy Loper (S, 3) pitched the final two innings and fanned four.

Backman allowed eight hits over his 4.1 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

High Point had seven hits on the night, two each from Brewer and Dickinson.

Game three of the six-game series will take place on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at Legends Field. Rockers fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

High Point's next home game is slated for Tuesday, August 5 when the Rockers start a six-game homestand against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

NOTES: The Rockers placed LHP Sam Clay on the injured list Wednesday and activated C Chris Brady from the inactive list. .. RF Luis Gonzalez, who left Tuesday's game in the first inning after being hit by a pitch, did not play on Wednesday. .. Thursday's pitching match-up has the Rockers sending RHP Fin Del Bonta-Smith (0-1, 2.36) to the hell to face RHP Colton Eastman (7-5, 5.50).







