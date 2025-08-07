High Point Rockers vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Suspended
August 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers home game with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs was suspended due to rain on Thursday night. The Blue Crabs lead the Rockers 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning.
The game will be resumed at 5 p.m. on Friday at Truist Point. Following the game, the Rockers and Blue Crabs will play their regularly scheduled contest as a seven inning game followed by a postgame fireworks display.
Gates to Truist Point will open at 4:30 p.m.
Check out the High Point Rockers Statistics
Atlantic League Stories from August 7, 2025
- High Point Rockers vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Suspended - High Point Rockers
- Terry Goes Yard, Wicklander Shuts It Down as Legends Bounce Back - Lexington Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.