High Point Rockers vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Suspended

August 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers home game with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs was suspended due to rain on Thursday night. The Blue Crabs lead the Rockers 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning.

The game will be resumed at 5 p.m. on Friday at Truist Point. Following the game, the Rockers and Blue Crabs will play their regularly scheduled contest as a seven inning game followed by a postgame fireworks display.

Gates to Truist Point will open at 4:30 p.m.







