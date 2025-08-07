Ducks and Revolution Split a Pair in Pennsylvania

August 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks await a pitch

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks await a pitch(Long Island Ducks)

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks split a single admission doubleheader with the York Revolution on Thursday afternoon at WellSpan Park, dropping game one 4-3 while taking game two 10-4, with both contests going seven innings apiece.

In game one, the Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning on an RBI groundout by Ronaldo Flores against Revolution starting pitcher Mike Kickham. Long Island made it 2-0 in the second on Kole Kaler's RBI base hit. York got to within 2-1 in the third as William Simoneit cracked a solo home run over the Arch Nemesis in left field versus Long Island starter Juan Hillman. The Revolution tied the game at two in the fifth by way of a leadoff solo home run to left center off the bat of Ryan Higgins.

York took a 4-2 advantage in the sixth, highlighted by a solo home from Jalen Miller and a passed ball that allowed Jeffrey Wehler to hustle down the line from third base. The visitors got to within a run at 4-3 in the seventh on Troy Viola's leadoff home run, but that was as close as they would get as Brendan Cellucci retired all three batters he faced in relief for his first save of the season.

Kickham (5-8) picked up the victory after allowing three runs on five hits in six innings pitched, walking one and striking out four. Hillman (7-5) suffered the loss, giving up four runs on seven hits in five and one-third innings of work, walking and striking out two.

Viola led the way at the plate with a double, home run, RBI and a pair of runs scored.

The Revolution took a 1-0 first inning lead in the nightcap on Simoneit's run-scoring double off Ducks starter Justin Alintoff. Long Island took a 3-1 edge in the second as Chris Roller launched a two-run home run to left while a passed ball allowed Cody Thomas to cross the plate, all versus York starter Jordan Morales. The Revolution tied the game a half inning later on solo taters from Bubba Alleyne and Chris Williams. The visitors plated four runs in the third for a 7-3 edge on RBI base hits from Seth Beer and Taylor Kohlwey and a two-run home run from Viola. York got to within 7-4 in the bottom of the frame by way of a Wehler run-scoring base knock. The Flock put the game out of reach in the fourth by scoring three more times, highlighted by an RBI single from Aaron Antonini, a Cody Thomas sacrifice fly and River Town hustling down the line from third base on a passed ball.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Alintoff gave up three runs on four hits in two innings on the mound, striking out two. Morales surrendered three runs on three hits in two innings pitched, walking one and striking out three. Braydon Nelson (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out the side in a scoreless inning of relief. Grayson Thurman (0-1) was tagged with the loss after giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits in one inning pitched. Chad Pike erased all nine batter he faced over three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to go along with two strikeouts for his first save of the season.

Roller tripled, homered, drove in two runs and crossed the plate twice. Viola had a home run, two RBIs, two runs scored and a pair of walks. Thomas tallied three hits, an RBI, two runs scored and a sacrifice fly.

The Ducks continue their road trip set on Friday night when they open a three-game series with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (5-3, 4.14) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Julian Minaya (0-7, 5.95).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 12, to begin another three-game set against the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Jewish Heritage Night, presented by the JCCs of Long Island, and following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. The Ducks will also be wearing special commemorative jerseys during the game, which fans can bid on via the LiveSource Mobile App. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 718 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.