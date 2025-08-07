Stormers Take Series Vs. Flying Boxcars

August 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers' two-series losing streak is over. Ross Peeple's club won the deciding third game of its home set against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 4-1 last night, and the Stormers' arms carried most of the load.

Right-hander Tim Brennan, who recently returned from injury, made the start for Lancaster. The Philadelphia native tossed five innings of one-run baseball, allowing six hits and fanning three in the process. Hagerstown's lone run came in the top half of the second inning when catcher Mark Black doubled and scored on a base hit by third baseman Aneudis Mordan. After that, the Flying Boxcars' bats didn't take flight the rest of the night.

Lancaster scored its first run in the home half of the third inning. Short stop Yeison Coca doubled and reached third via a throwing error by Hagerstown right fielder Cary Arbolida. Nick Ward followed up with an RBI groundout to tie the score at one.

An inning later, catcher Alex Isola walked to lead off the frame for the Stormers. Freshly acquired outfielder Kevin Watson Jr. then singled. Two batters later, Coca drew a walk to load the bases, and Ward plated Isola with a sacrifice fly to center. That made it 2-1 Stormers, with both RBIs belonging to Ward.

Brennan exited with a lead after five innings, and it was up to Lancaster's bullpen. To put it mildly, the Stormers relievers were up to the task. Max Green worked around a hit and a walk to complete a scoreless sixth inning. Billy Sullivan took care of the seventh frame, punching out three of the four batters he faced.

Ross Peeples then called on right-hander Cody Stashak to start the eighth, and rode him all the way to victory. Stashak went six up, six down to complete the two-inning save, and struck out four Flying Boxcars along the way. Two insurance runs by Lancaster in the bottom of the eighth made the ninth a bit less stressful for Stashak.

The Stormers hit the road now for a three-game series in Staten Island. The first matchup gets underway tomorrow morning at 10:30. Right-hander Luke McCollough (0-2) takes the hill for Lancaster. Catch the action on FloBaseball.







