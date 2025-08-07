Terry Goes Yard, Wicklander Shuts It Down as Legends Bounce Back

August 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lexington Legends bounced back in a big way Wednesday night, knocking off the Staten Island FerryHawks 5-2 to even the series and stay atop the South Division title race.

Curtis Terry brought the power, launching a home run of the year and driving in three runs to lead the offense. It was Terry's 20th homerun of the season, which marks the fifth time in his professional career achieving at least 20 homeruns and 20 doubles (2019, 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025). EJ Cumbo stayed hot with a three-hit night, and Isaias Quiroz chipped in with a solo shot of his own, his fifth of the year. The bats came alive early and gave the Legends a cushion they held onto the rest of the way.

On the mound, Patrick Wicklander battled through some wildness but still got the job done. He worked five innings, gave up just one run, and earned his 10th win of the season. The bullpen took it from there - Jack Lynch and Christian Edwards kept Staten Island quiet, and Jonathan Haab came in to shut the door for save number 13.

Lexington's defense held things together despite a couple of miscues, and they managed to strand plenty of FerryHawks on base throughout the night. It wasn't always pretty, but it was effective - and it got the job done.

The win was a big one for the Legends, who are trying to keep contenders for the South Division at arm's length. With the series now tied 1-1, Lexington will return to SIUH Community Park tonight with a shot to win the set and stay right in the race.







