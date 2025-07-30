Southern Maryland Wins 7-5 in a Weather-Shortened Ballgame

July 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs topped the Charleston Dirty Birds 7-5 after 6.1 innings as inclement weather halted the game.

Southern Maryland jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead following a Jackson Loftin walk and a Zach Racusin double to right. With runners at second and third, Ethan Wilson pulled a grounder that scored Loftin and gave the Crabs a 1-0 lead. Jamari Baylor that sent a single the other way that brought Racusin home to make it 2-0.

Charleston took a 3-2 lead after scoring three in the bottom of the frame, but Southern Maryland tallied two in the second to retake the lead.

Giovanni Digiacomo walked and stole second before Ryan McCarthy tied the game with an RBI single. Following a Loftin, Racusin singled to left which allowed McCarthy to score, giving the Crabs a 4-3 lead.

Charleston quickly took a 5-4 lead after tallying a pair in the third, but Southern Maryland opened up for a three run fifth inning. Dondrei Hubbard smacked his sixth home run of the season to left field to tie the ballgame at 5-5.

Following a Jamari Baylor single and a Sam Dexter hit by pitch, Digiacomo walked to load the bases. Franklin Van Gurp then walked McCarthy and Loftin in back-to-back at bats and gave the Crabs a 7-5 win.

Southern Maryland now improves to 45-37 overall and 9-10 in the second half. They will go for the series win on Thursday night with game four set for a 6:35 p.m. start.







