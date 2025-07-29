Southern Maryland Splits Tuesday's Doubleheader in Charleston

July 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs split their doubleheader against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday evening.

The Blue Crabs fell in game one by a final score of 3-2 following a walk off double by Travis Demeritte. Southern Maryland took a 1-0 lead in the first when Dondrei Hubbard doubled in Jackson Loftin to open the scoring.

Charleston tied the ballgame when James Nelson smacked his league-leading 25th home run of the season in the third inning. The Dirty Birds then took a 2-1 lead after tallying a run in the sixth. Southern Maryland came through in the seventh, though, tying the game on a Pearce Howard RBI double.

Demeritte won the ballgame in extras for Charleston, but game two was a different story.

The Crabs offense exploded late for a 7-2 victory. Southern Maryland struck in the first with a Jamari Baylor sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. Two-way player Cael Chatham kept the Dirty Birds off the board with four scoreless inning on the mound.

Charleston scored in the sixth to tie it at 1-1. But the Crabs tallied six in the seventh to take a 7-1 lead. After Loftin walked and Zach Racusin singled, Jamari Baylor smacked a go-ahead RBI single. Then Ethan Wilson scored on wild pitch before Pearce Howard doubled in Baylor. Pearce Howard then roped an RBI double before Willie Estrada reached on a single and advanced on a throwing error to give the Crabs a 7-1 lead.

Cody Thompson allowed a run in the bottom of the seventh but closed the game out for Southern Maryland.

The Crabs now sit 44-37 overall and 8-11 in the second half. Southern Maryland will be back in action on Wednesday night at GoMart Ballpark with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.