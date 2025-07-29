Lexington Bops Rockers in Series Opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends collected 12 hits and posted an 11-4 win over the High Point Rockers in the first game of a six-game series at Legends Field on Tuesday night.

The Rockers now trail the Legends by 1.5 games in the Atlantic League's South Division in the second half. At 52-30 overall, the Rockers are three-games better than York at 49-33.

The Rockers sent Erich Uelmen (L, 2-2) to the mound for his first appearance since June 12 when he left a start at Staten Island after just five pitches. The Legends touched Uelmen for two runs in the first on an infield out by Curtis Terry and an RBI double from Brian Fuentes. The Legends added a run in the second when Andy Atwood singled, moved to second on a fielder's choice then took third on a throwing error by Drew Mendoza. Atwood scored when Paul Winland grounded into a double play to give Lexington a 3-0 lead.

High Point put their first two batters on base to open the third when Jack Conley and Aidan Brewer drew back-to-back walks but Lexington's Nick Laio (W, 8-5) fanned the next three batters to keep the Rocker scoreless.

With two outs in the fourth, Laio yielded a single to Braxton Davidson then hit D.J. Burt and Conley with pitches to load the bases. Brewer milked a full-count walk from Laio to bring home Davidson with the Rockers' first run. Carlos Amezquita then dropped a single in right, scoring Burt and Conley and tying the game at 3-3.

The Legends added three runs in the fourth to lead 6-3, aided by a pair of High Point errors, a pair of walks, a single and a hit by pitch that chased Uelmen from the game after 3.2 innings, five hits, six runs and four strikeouts.

In the sixth, Brady Whelan hit a two-run homer off reliever Sam Clay and Fuentes delivered an RBI single to extend the lead to 9-4. E.J. Cumbo doubled home a run in the seventh off Zach Vennaro for a 10-4 Legends advantage. The lead grew to 11-4 following Curtis Terry's solo shot in the eighth.

Amezquita and Davidson each finished with two hits as the Rockers had six hits in total.

Wednesday's contest is slated for a 6:45 p.m. start and Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers lost their starting right fielder when Luis Gonzalez was hit by a pitch in the leg leading off the game and replaced by Carlos Amezquita. .. Wednesday's game will feature RHP Brandon Backman (2-1, 4.72 ERA) against Lexington LHP Patrick Wicklander (8-5, 5.84). .. The Rockers released RHP Justin Lewis on Monday. .. For Rockers were hit by a pitch in Tuesday's game, tying a club record.







