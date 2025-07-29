First Place Legends Return Home this Week for Action-Packed Homestand

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends return to Legends Field in Lexington this week for a big homestand, both in terms of baseball and entertainment. The first-placed Legends will be hosting the High Point Rockers in a pivotal South Division showdown.

The Legends currently lead the Rockers by a half game for the South Division title as the second half of the Atlantic League season enters full swing. The Rockers took the division in the first half, and the Legends are positioning themselves to take the title in the second half with what could be a preview of this season's playoffs. The Rockers will be bringing to town former Major Leaguers like David Hess (Baltimore Orioles), Sam Clay (Washington Nationals), and Alex Dickerson (Atlanta Braves). The Rockers roster also features former Kentucky Wildcats in Scott Rouse who played for the Cats in 2025, and Ben Aklinski, who played for Kentucky in 2018 and won a League Championship with the Legends in 2021.

The Legends and Rockers are settling in for six game straight this week, in a series which will have large playoff implications. With the Legends currently leading the race, they could extend their lead definitively, or the Rockers could jump them at least temporarily and put the Legends' playoff hopes in danger.

The series will kick off on Tuesday, July 29th with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 PM. It's a $2 Tuesday at Legends Field, thanks to our partners at Great Clips. Tickets for the night are just $2, and in the stadium fans can also enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, and canned Pepsi products for just $2.

Wednesday, July 30th will be a huge night at Legends Field with the return of fan-favorite 25 cent hot dogs for the night (while supplies last)! First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM and will also be a Bark in the Park, presented by Bluegrass Veterinary Specialists, so bring your furry friends!

Thursday, July 31st will be an action-packed night with Teacher Appreciation Night at Legends Field. Teachers can enjoy a special deal with tickets for just $5 through a special link and enjoy some summer baseball before school is back in session! The Legends are suiting up as the Kentucky Bourbon Barrels again, presented by Hartfield & Company Distillery! Specialty jerseys will be worn, and fans can bid on those jerseys now with net proceeds going to benefit the Lexington Dream Factory - the auction ends at 9:00 PM on Thursday. It will also be a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Miller Lite, with domestic beers at just $2 and craft beers at $3. It will also be Wizard's Night at the ballpark, so be sure to pack your trunks with your robes and wand for your visit!

Friday, August 1st the nationally-renowned Grace Good Cirque will be in attendance for performances throughout the game, thanks to our friends at the Lexington Clinic for our special 25th Anniversary Season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM, and after the game fans will enjoy the best fireworks in town.

Saturday, August 2nd will be a beautiful day for baseball in the Bluegrass. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM, and after the game fans will enjoy the best fireworks show in town. Fans can donate non-perishable food items at Guest Services, which will be donated to God's Pantry Food Bank. Any fan who donates will be able to watch the fireworks right on the field, thanks to our friends at Meijer.

The series will wrap up on Sunday, August 3rd with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 PM. It's a Family Funday Sunday, presented by the YMCA at Central Kentucky. It will also be a Great Clips Kid's Club Day, where members of the Kid's Club can redeem their free Sunday ticket with special ticket prices for parents. After the game kids can run the bases, thanks to Kentucky Urgent Care.

It's sure to be an explosive week at Legends Field, with six straight games right here at home in your backyard. Don't miss it! Get your tickets now a LexingtonLegends.com.







