Lexington Defeats High Point 6-3 as the Playoff Race Continues

July 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends get the win 6-3 as they take the second game of their six-game series against the High Point Rockers in what is shaping up to be a postseason preview. Lexington got out to a lead in the first when Dylan Rock scored on an error. Both teams would leave the yard in the third inning before Lexington pulled away when Curtis Terry and Brian Fuentes laid down RBI hits to bring in three runners. High Point would chip away at the Legends' lead, but Lexington's defense was able to hold on.

The Legends and the Rockers returned to the Legends field for game two of a six-game series featuring a likely postseason matchup. Lexington looked to extend their lead on the division as their win over High Point the night before kept them in first place, while High Point trailed close behind in second. The Legends handed it off to Patrick Wicklander, whose last appearance against High Point came back on May 2nd when he earned a win in his five innings pitched. The Rockers gave the start to Brandon Backman, whose last start against the Legends ended in an 11-3 win for Lexington.

The Legends got out to a lead in the first for the second night in a row. Dylan Rock's lead-off single was then followed by walks from EJ Cumbo and Curtis Terry, which loaded the bases with one out. A weakly thrown ball then allowed Rock to come home during a fielder's choice. Lexington's defense would hold the Rockers in the second, but High Point was able to tie it up in the top of the third with a Aidan Brewer solo shot. However, the Legends were able to pull back ahead in the bottom of the third when Brady Whalen hit a solo shot of his own. It was Whalen's 20th homer of the season, earning himself a spot in the season's 20/20 club with 20 homers and 20 stolen bases.

High Point hit two long balls to the outfield in the fourth, but they would both be caught on the warning track, including a grab over the wall from Xane Washington that protected the Lexington lead. Lexington would then extend its lead with four straight hits, including an RBI double from Terry that brought in two more runs. Fuentes followed this up with an RBI single that brought in Whalen to put Lexington up 5-1 in the fifth. High Point would get one run back in the sixth off an RBI single from Alex Dickerson that brought in one run, going into the final three frames.

The Rockers continued to chip away at the Legends' lead in the seventh when Aiden Brewer went yard for his second solo shot of the game. John Armstrong then came into the game in relief in the eighth, where he tallied two strikeouts and put away a runner at first. Lexington would then get one run back in the eighth when Jerry Huntzinger came home on a sac fly. Jimmy Loper was then able to secure two strikeouts in the ninth inning to secure the Legends' victory.

Lexington secures the win 6-3 as they continue to duke it out with the Rockers. The win tonight keeps the Legends in first place and gives them a 2.5 game separation between them and the second-place Rockers. The win was given to Patrick Wicklander, whose record goes to 9-5 on the season, and the save is given to Jimmy Loper, who earns his third save of the season. The loss is attributed to Brandon Backman, who now has a record of 2-2 on the year. The Legends and the Rockers return to Legends Field tomorrow for game three of the series, with first pitch slated for 6:46 PM EST. The Legends will be donning their Alter Ego as the Kentucky Bourbon Barrels, presented by Hartfield & Company Distillery. Bourbon Barrel jerseys can still be won through auction, with net proceeds going to benefit the Lexington Dream Factory. But act fast, the auction ends Thursday night at 9:00 PM! It's also Teacher Appreciation Night, with teachers able to enjoy a beautiful night of summer baseball in the Bluegrass for a special ticket price. And don't forget your robes and wands for Wizard's Night! It's sure to be a magical night at Legends Field tomorrow.







