Wehler Walks off Stormers with Ninth Inning Blast as Forney Wins 200th

July 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Jeffrey Wehler launched a walk-off two-run homer to left field with two outs in the ninth as the York Revolution pulled off a much-needed victory, 7-5 over the Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday night in front of 4,053 fans at WellSpan Park. The win is Rick Forney's 200th as Revolution manager, as the skipper becomes the second fastest to 200 victories in Atlantic League history.

The early innings were full of offense as Lancaster plated a first inning run on a balk called against Revs starter Alex Sanabia.

York hit Lancaster starter Noah Skirrow hard out of the gates as Jeremy Arocho ripped a leadoff single and Jalen Miller slammed a two-run homer to deep left center, thrusting York in front 2-1 immediately. Frankie Tostado followed with his 45th double of the season, five shy of an Atlantic League record, on a shot to the gap in right center and Marty Costes drove his own double to the same alley, plating Tostado for a 3-1 lead.

Lancaster responded with its own three-run rally in the second, scoring on Evan Alexander's two-run triple to right center and a bloop single by Slater Schield as the Stormers held a 4-3 lead before Sanabia recorded his fourth out.

The Revs starter hit his groove immediately thereafter, facing the minimum over his final 12 batters faced as he went five innings in the no-decision. He allowed just one other baserunner, a single in the fifth by Mason Martin who he immediately picked off at first base.

Skirrow also settled down until William Simoneit tied the game with a solo homer to right with two outs in the fourth, his 12th of the year, knotting things at 4-4.

York threatened to take the lead against Skirrow with runners at second and third and none out in the fifth, but reliever Billy Sullivan escaped with a ground out and a pair of strikeouts.

The Revs bullpen came up big as Ian Churchill fired his ninth consecutive scoreless outing in the sixth.

Alexander led off the seventh with a triple to right, but right hander Nick Mikolajchak struck out the next three batters, including blowing away Martin with a 97-mph heater to end the inning in electrifying fashion as he came off the mound to a fired up home crowd.

Lancaster took a 5-4 lead on Alex Isola's slow roller toward the middle with two outs in the eighth against Mauricio Llovera, but the Revs again fought back.

Bubba Alleyne led off the home eighth with an infield single against Stormers reliever Cody Stashak and moved into scoring position with two outs on a Simoneit grounder. Arocho (4-for-5) tied a club record with his third double of the night, launching a drive off the Arch Nemesis to plate Alleyne, tying the game at 5-5 in dramatic fashion.

Cam Robinson (5-1) retired the side in order in the top of the ninth, striking out Martin looking to end the frame as Revs pitchers struck out the Stormers slugger three times in the game.

The Revs quickly had two outs and none aboard in the bottom of the ninth, but Shayne Fontana battled out a walk to keep the inning alive. Fontana stole second and moved to third when Isola's throw bounced off of Fontana while sliding into second. Wehler was entangled in a full count battle with Gerson Moreno (1-1), and on the tenth pitch of the at-bat, cracked a towering two-run bomb past the far corner of the Nemesis, sending the home crowd into a frenzy as the Revs picked up their third walk-off win of the year.

Notes: York leads the season's War of the Roses, 7-6. The Revs' other walk-off wins came via a walk-off homer by Justin Connell vs Lancaster on April 30 and a sac fly by Brandon Lewis on May 20 vs Southern Maryland. It is the 95th walk-off victory in WellSpan Park history and the 24th to occur on a home run. The win snaps a four-game losing streak, the Revs' longest since August, 2023. It also halts a five-game home skid, their longest since May, 2019. Miller and Wehler each clubbed their 13th long balls, tied for the team lead. Miller (2-for-5) notched his ninth multi-hit game in his last 11, batting .431 on that stretch. He now has 98 hits on the year (tied for third in league) while scoring his 77th run (tied for first) and stealing his 36th base (second most). Wehler has a season-high-tying 10-game hitting streak and has 13 RBI on that streak. Robinson tossed his 27th outing out of 29 total appearances without allowing an earned run, lowering his season ERA to 0.57. The Revs improve to 12-5 in last at-bat decisions (3-2 in walk-offs). York is also now 25-12 in comeback decisions. Forney's 200th win comes in his 332nd game (200-132) with York; the only manager in league history to reach 200 wins faster was Somerset's Brett Jodie who did it in 315 games. York's 200 wins is second-most in the league since Forney took over, behind only High Point's 204.

Up Next: The Revs host the Stormers on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as RHP Foster Pace (7-3, 5.44) faces righty Michael McAvene (4-1, 4.34).







