First Place Legends Extend Division Lead with 11-4 Win over High Point

July 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - After a successful series in Charleston, Lexington kicked off its six-game homestand with a confident 11-4 victory over the High Point Rockers. Lexington's pitching was able to tally 14 strikeouts, with 7 of them coming from Nic Laio. The Lexington offense also provided ample run support with home runs from Curtis Terry and Brady Whalen, and tallied its 20th game this season scoring double digits and beginning to earn the affectionate nickname the Double Digit Dawgz.

This homestand welcomes the Rockers for six straight games in what could be the most important series of the second half. With the Legends sitting atop the South Division standings, leading the Rockers (who won the division's First Half) by a half game coming into tonight, it's a potential playoff preview between these two teams. On a hot summer night, in front of over 2,600 fans, the Legends gave the start to Nic Laio, whose last outing against High Point earned him a win in his six innings pitched. Erich Uelmen got the start for the Rockers, who is 1-1 against the Legends on the season.

Laio got things started by tallying his first two Ks before the Legends got out to an early lead in the first when Curtis Terry sacrificed himself to bring in the first run. Brian Fuentes laid down an RBI double to bring in Brady Whalen to really get things rolling smoothly. Lexington would add on to the lead in the second inning when Andy Atwood snuck home during a double play. Laio continued to dominate in the third as he tallied three strikeouts.

However, High Point would be on the board when Aidan Brewer drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in Braxton Davidson. This was followed by Carlos Amezquita, who laid down an RBI single that brought in two runs to tie the game. This tie would not last long at all as a single allowed Brian Fuentes to come home and put Lexington in front in the bottom of the fourth. The Legends continued to pile on in the fourth when Ryan McCarthy snuck home on a fielder's choice before Xane Washington laid down an RBI single that brought Curtis Terry home, making it a 6-3 ballgame. High Point got one back in the top of the sixth off an RBI single from Ben Aklinski that brought in one run. This did not stagger the Legends one bit as Brady Whalen left the yard to plate two, and Brian Fuentes laid down an RBI single to make it 9-4 going into the final three frames.

The Legends' infield continued the pressure in the seventh when they turned a double play to stop High Point in their tracks. EJ Cumbo tagged on another safety run in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI double. Josa Acosta came in for relief in the eighth, and he continued Lexington's pitching dominance by tallying two more strikeouts. Curtis Terry would then tag on one final run in the eighth with a solo shot. Jack Lynch closed the game out for the Legends by earning the final two K's of the game.

The Legends take game one of their six-game homestand against High Point 11-4. This gives Lexington a game-and-a-half lead over High Point in the standings, as they maintain their first-place spot. The win is given to Nic Laio, whose record improves to 8-5 on the year, and the loss is given to Erich Uelmen, whose record goes to 2-2 on the season. The Legends and Rockers face off again at Legends Field for game two of the series, with first pitch slated for 6:45 PM EST. It's another Bark in the Park, presented by Bluegrass Veterinary Specialists, so don't forget to bring your furry friends. And don't forget it's the return of the fan-favorite 25 cent Hot Dog Night! Hot dogs for just a quarter (while supplies last) - it's going to be a night to remember.







Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.