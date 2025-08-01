Legends Outlast Rockers in Wild Extra-Inning Battle to Extend Division Lead

August 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends walked off the High Point Rockers in a 7-6 thriller on Wednesday night, keeping themselves firmly atop the Atlantic League's South Division. With both teams battling each other for first place, the game carried serious weight, and in what is looking like a playoff preview each team traded blows until Lexington pulled ahead for good in the 11th.

Suiting up as their Alter Ego the Kentucky Bourbon Barrels, presented by Hartfield & Company Distilling, Lexington struggled for most of the game to get much offense going. Down 6-2 in the bottom of the ninth, the Legends mounted a gutsy rally, scratching across four runs to tie the game and stun a Rockers bullpen that had mostly shut them down all night. Clutch hitting from Curtis Terry, and a two-hit pinch-hit effort from EJ Cumbo helped push the comeback across. In extras, it was Andy Atwood who nailed a single right up the middle with bases loaded to seal the win for Lexington.

Lexington's bullpen was tested early and often, but Carson Lambert came up huge with three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. The righty kept the Rockers off balance late, and his effort gave the Legends enough breathing room to complete the rally and walk it off. Colton Eastman got the start and battled through five innings, allowing just two earned runs while striking out nine in one of his better outings of the summer.

With the win, Lexington extends their league over their division rival Rockers to 3.5 games. Now on a five-game win streak, the Legends will look to Friday night's game to take the series and extend their lead even further during this crucial six-game home series. The Legends and Rockers will be at it again tomorrow night, Friday August 1st, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM. As the Legends continue to celebrate their 25th Anniversary Season, Lexington Clinic will be presenting another national act when the Grace Good Cirque lands at Legends Field tomorrow night with her dazzling acrobatic stunts. After the game will be the best fireworks show in town, every Friday and Saturday this season.







