Lexington's Winning Streak Is Snapped with a 15-2 High Point Victory

August 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY- The Lexington Legend's winning streak ends at 5 as they fall 15-2 in game four of their six-game series against the Rockers. High Point kicked it off with a solo shot from Ben Aklinski and never looked back. High Point built their lead on small ball until Braxton Davidson left the yard with a grand slam that was followed by Aklinski's second home run of the game. Paul Winland drove in Lexington's first run of the game before Pedro Gonzalez left the yard with a solo shot of his own.

Lexington looked to continue their hot streak, as the walk-off win the night before pushed their streak to 5 consecutive wins. Lexington's win streak has put them in a prime position in the race for the playoffs as they sit 3.5 games above High Point and Gastonia. The Legends gave the start to Wilton Castillo, whose last start against High Point came on June 21st when his five innings pitched resulted in a 14-10 Legends win. High Point handed it off to Jonah Scolaro, who gave up 8 earned runs in his last start against Lexington.

High Point got out to an early lead when Ben Aklinski left the yard for a two-out solo shot in the first. EJ Cumbo was able to lay down Lexington's first hit of the game in the bottom of the first, but he was left stranded as Scolaro forced the next two outs. The Rockers continued to extend their lead in the third inning when Drew Mendoza laid down an RBI single that brought in the first run. Aklinski would then come home while the Legedns infield was preoccupied, turning a double play.

Both teams went three up three down in the fourth, but High Point would continue to grow its lead in the fifth. D.J. Burt would come in on a wild pitch to score the first run, which was then followed by a monster grand slam from Braxton Davidson that gave the Rockers an 8-0 lead. The Rockers would add more in the sixth, starting with an RBI hit by Luis Gonzalez. Max Viera would follow this up with an RBI double to plate one, and Braxton Davidson would then lay down an RBI double of his own to plate two more. Jerry Huntzinger found Lexington's third hit of the game with a lead-off double in the sixth. He was then driven home by an RBI single from Paul Winand to score Lexington's first run of the game.

Pedro Gonzalez got the final three frames started with a solo shot of his own to make it a 12-2 ballgame. However, Aklinski would immediately leave the yard for the second time tonight with a lead-off solo shot in the eighth. High Point added on two more cushion runs in the top of the ninth when Burt and Gonzalez laid down back-to-back RBI hits.

The Legends fall 15-2 as their winning streak is snapped. Despite this loss the Legends still maintain their first place spot with a two and a half game lead over the Rockers and Dirty Birds. The win is given to Jonah Scolario, whose record goes to 5-4 on the season, and the save is given to David Hess, who earns his first win of the season. The loss is given to Wilton Castillo, whose record goes to 8-5 on the year. The Legends and the Rockers will return to Legends Saturday, August 2nd, with first pitch slated for 7:00 PM EST.







