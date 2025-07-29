York Walks It Off

Cody Stashak and Gerson Moreno have been dominating opposing teams.

That is, until running into the York Revolution at WellSpan Park.

Jeremy Arocho drove in the tying run off Stashak with a double off the left field wall in the bottom of the eighth, and Jeffrey Wehler reached Moreno (1-1) with a two-run homer in the ninth as the Revs took the opener of a three-game series, 7-5.

With the win, York took a 7-6 lead over the Stormers in the 2025 War of the Roses.

Lancaster had taken a 5-4 lead on a two-out RBI single by Alex Isola in the top of the eighth inning. Stashak had a lengthy battle against Bubba Alleyne to start the bottom of the inning, including a drive just foul down the right field line. Alleyne eventually won, singling off the glove of second baseman Slater Schield. Stashak retired the next two, but Arocho was able to sky a ball off the big left field wall to score the tying run.

Moreno picked up two quick outs in the ninth before walking Shayne Fontana on four pitches. During Wehler's at bat, Fontana stole second and took third on a throwing error by Isola. Moreno had worked ahead in the count but Wehler took a 3-2 pitch out to left center for the game winner.

Scoring was abundant early. Nick Ward scored on a balk in the top of the first after leading off the inning with a double. Jalen Miller countered with a two-run homer off Noah Skirrow in the bottom of the frame. Frankie Tostado and Marty Costes each doubled for another run as the Revs went up, 3-1, before Skirrow could obtain an out. A two-run triple by Evan Alexander in the second tied the game at 3-3. Slater Schield blooped a single into right for a 4-3 edge.

William Simoneit homered with two outs in the fourth to tie the game until the eighth.

The Stormers will send Michael McAvene (4-1) to the mound on Wednesday against right-hander Foster Pace (7-3). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Noah Skirrow failed to work five innings for the first time in his last 11 starts...Lancaster's bullpen had pitched 23 consecutive scoreless innings until the eighth...Stashak allowed a run for only the second time in 17 appearances...Alexander tied a franchise record with two triples in a game.







