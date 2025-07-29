Winning Streak Comes to an End in Homestand Opener

July 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-3 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Seth Beer gave the Ducks an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with a two-out RBI single to center field off FerryHawks starter Christian Allegretti. Vaun Brown scored from third base on a wild pitch by Ducks starter Jonah Dipoto in the third inning, tying the game at one. River Town answered with an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the frame to put the Ducks back on top 2-1. However, Matt Scheffler evened the game at two in the fourth with an RBI double to right-center.

Staten Island took the lead in the fifth on an RBI single to right field by Mark Contreras. A four-run sixth, highlighted by Drew Maggi's RBI single to left and Alberto Osuna's three-run homer to left-center, made it a 7-2 ballgame. JC Encarnacion scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth, closing the gap to four.

Allegretti (6-3) earned the win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six. Dipoto (3-3) took the loss, conceding three runs on three hits and five walks over four and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts.

Beer and Town each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Ducks offense.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game set on Wednesday morning. Game time is slated for 11:05 a.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 10:05 (9:50 for full season ticket holders). It's Camp Day at the ballpark, featuring a special early start time. It's also an Urban Air Lake Grove Wednesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove as fans exit the ballpark. It's a Waddle In Wednesday as well, and fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop during the games will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2025 season (limit one voucher per person). Right-hander Tim Melville (4-1, 4.04) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Alex Mack (2-1, 4.18).

