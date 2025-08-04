Ducks Waddle off to 1,000th Home Win in Franchise History

August 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 5-4 in waddle-off fashion on Monday evening at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in the makeup of the July 31st rainout between the teams. The victory was the milestone 1,000th regular season home win in franchise history.

River Town gave the Ducks an immediate 1-0 lead with a first inning 395-foot solo home run to right field off FerryHawks starter Ryan Kehoe. Seth Beer's RBI double to right-center in the third scored Town to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Staten Island pushed across three runs in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead, courtesy of Vaun Brown's RBI infield single off Ducks starter Bernardo Flores, a throwing error that scored Eddy Diaz and an RBI double by Matt Scheffler. Taylor Kohlwey tied the game through in the sixth with a leadoff solo homer to right.

Long Island took the lead in the eighth on a two-out RBI single up the middle by Chris Roller. An RBI single to left by Tyler Dearden in the ninth tied the game back up at four. However, Ed Johnson countered in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off two-out RBI single up the middle to give the Ducks the victory.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Flores lasted four and one-third innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Kehoe pitched five innings of two-run ball, giving up six hits and three walks while striking out four. Ramon Santos (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth. Robbie Baker (5-3) suffered the loss, surrendering the winning run on a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Town led the Flock offensively with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Johnson added two hits, the game-winning RBI and a run.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to open a three-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Tim Melville (4-1, 4.33) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty Foster Pace (8-3, 5.33).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 12, to begin another three-game set against the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Jewish Heritage Night, presented by the JCCs of Long Island, and following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. The Ducks will also be wearing special commemorative jerseys during the game, which fans can bid on via the LiveSource Mobile App. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

