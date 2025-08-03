Roller Steals the Show to Secure Series Sweep

August 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 5-4 on Sunday evening in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Bryce Cannon's RBI fielder's choice gave the Flying Boxcars a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Seth Beer answered in the bottom of the first with an RBI single to right, tying the game at one. Long Island took a 2-1 lead in the second on an RBI single to left by Chris Roller. It stayed that way until the fifth when Tyler Williams scored on a double play ball, tying the game at two.

The Ducks took the lead back in the sixth when Roller lined a three-run home run over the left-center field fence. Hagerstown closed to within 5-3 in the seventh on Aaron Takacs' solo homer to left. A run-scoring groundout off the bat of Takacs in the ninth closed the gap to one, but the Ducks held on to complete the sweep.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Jonah Dipoto tossed five innings of two-run ball for the Ducks, allowing five hits and five walks while striking out three. Julian Minaya also threw five innings of two-run ball for the Flying Boxcars, yielding four hits and five walks with one strikeout. Brad Case (3-3) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless sixth inning. Jonh Henriquez (2-6) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks in one inning with one strikeout. Braydon Nelson collected his fifth save despite allowing a run on a hit in the ninth.

Roller led the Ducks at the plate with three hits, four RBIs and a run.

The Ducks wrap up their homestand on Monday evening when they face the Staten Island FerryHawks in the makeup from their July 31st rainout. Game time is slated for 5:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 4:35 (4:20 for full season ticket holders). Left-hander Bernardo Flores (2-2, 5.56) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Ryan Kehoe (2-0, 3.64).

