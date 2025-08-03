Lexington Falls 8-3 in the Final Game of the Series against High Point

August 3, 2025

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Legends fell 8-3 as they're unable to take the rubber match against the High Point Rockers. High Point got ahead early with a home run from Ben Aklenski and never looked back. Lexington scored two runs in the fifth to chip away at the High Point lead; they found one more in the ninth with an Andy Atwood solo shot, but ultimately, they would fall short.

The Legends took the series with a win the night before, but the work was not finished, as they had the chance to take one more game against High Point before heading out on the road. Lexington continues to hold the first-place spot in the South Division as they marches towards the playoffs. The Legends gave the start to Ben Ferrer, whose last start against the Rockers ended in an 11-5 Legends Victory. High Point handed it to Ben Wereski, who was facing the Legends for the first time.

High Point jumped out to an early lead in the first when Ben Aklinski left the yard with a two-out solo home run. Pedro Gonzalez found the first of the game for Lexington with a one-out double, but he was left stranded as the Legends' offense was unable to find another hit. Luis Gonzalez would draw a two-out walk in the third. He was then able to reach home safely on a dropped ball that made it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Rockers continue to build on their lead in the top of the fourth when Carlos Amezquita laid down an RBI single that brought one run in, but Ferrer was able to force a putout before any extra damage could occur. Lexington would answer back in the fifth, starting with an RBI double from EJ Cumbo that brought Garrett Pike in for Lexington's first run of the game. Cumbo was then subsequently driven in by an RBI single from Brady Whalen that brought in the second run for the Legends. Brian Zeldin came in for relief for his first professional appearance. He quickly found his first strikeout before the Rockers loaded the bases. However, Zeldin did not buckle under the pressure as High Point came up empty-handed.

High Point would add on another safety run in the seventh when Drew Mendoza and Alex Dickerson hit back-to-back doubles. Pedro Gonzalez would get aboard after laying down a one-out single before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Gonzalez then attempted to steal third, but he was thrown out as the Legends came up empty in crunch time. The Rockers continued to pile on in the ninth with a two-run blast from Dickerson that sealed the game away. High Point was then able to add one more run when Max Viera snuck home during a double play. Andy Atwood would hit a lead-off solo shot in the bottom of the ninth, but it was not enough as the Legends were unable to rally.

The Legends fall 8-2 in the final game of their arduous series against High Point. Despite this loss, the Legends still came out on top as they won the series 4-2 and extended their first-place spot in the South Division with a 2.5 lead over the second-place Rockers. The win is given to Ben Wereski, who earned his first win of the season to put his record at 1-1. The loss is given to Ben Ferrer, whose record goes to 2-3 on the season. The Legends will now head north to face the Staten Island FerryHawks in a three-game series that kicks off on Tuesday, August 5th, with first pitch slated for 6:30 PM EST. The Legends will return home on August 12th to kick off a six-game series against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.







