Southern Maryland Explodes for 15-2 Win Over Hagerstown

July 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have won back-to-back games over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. They secured the series win with a 15-2 victory off the back of a tremendous pitching performance by Shawn Semple.

Semple earned his sixth win of the season after tossing seven innings of one run baseball where he surrendered just five hits and struck out four batters. Semple was effective and efficient all night long, tossing 103 pitches and no issuing any walks.

The Crabs offense got out to a quick start. Jackson Loftin led off the first inning with a double before Zach Racusin singled him in to make it 1-0. After Ethan Wilson singled, Jamari Baylor hit a two-run double to give the Crabs a 3-0 lead. In the second inning, Giovanni Digiacomo singled and came in to score on a Ryan McCarthy RBI double. Wilson then doubled before Dondrei Hubbard singled to make it 6-0.

Hagerstown got on the board in the third courtesy of a solo blast by Justin Acal. In the bottom of the frame McCarthy hit an RBI single before Wilson worked a bases-loaded walk to give the Crabs an 8-1 lead.

The Crabs scored three runs in the fourth inning to pour it on. Pearce Howard singled in Brett Barrera before McCarthy and Loftin scratched a pair across to make it 11-1.

Following a leadoff double by Howard in the sixth, Loftin gave thee Crabs a 12-1 lead with an RBI single. In the eighth, Digiacomo smacked a double to centerfield, scoring a pair. Loftin then singled once more to bring home Digiacomo and make it 15-1.

The Boxcars would score a run in the ninth, but Noah Williamson closed out the ballgame and secured the Blue Crabs win.

Southern Maryland moves to 42-36 overall and 6-9 in the second half. They will go for the sweep tomorrow with first pitch at 2:05 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.