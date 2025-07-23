Crabs Fall to Ducks 8-7 in Extra Innings

July 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost their series opener against the Long Island Ducks 8-7 after 11 innings.

The Crabs took a 3-0 lead in the third inning after Sam Dexter and Ryan McCarthy led off the inning with singles. With runners at the corners, Jackson Loftin came through with an RBI base knock to give the Crabs a 1-0 lead. Ethan Wilson then reached on a fielding error by Seth Beer to make it 2-0. Southern Maryland made it 3-0 after a Brett Barrera RBI fielder's choice.

Long Island answered back with two in the fourth, but the Crabs added on with a solo blast from Dexter-his ninth blast of the year.

Despite leading 4-2, the Crabs gave up the lead when Chris Roller smacked a two-run blast in the fifth to tie the game. But in the bottom of the inning Jamari Baylor got a hold of one and sent it out for his eighth home run of the season to give Southern Maryland a 6-4 lead.

Long Island tied the game with a Seth Beer two-run single in the seventh before the ballgame went into extra innings.

Both ballclubs scored their ghost runners in the 10th inning, but Long Island found the final breakthrough in the 11th innings, taking and holding onto an 8-7 lead.

Southern Maryland falls to 40-34 overall and 4-7 in the second half. They have lost four in a row and will look to bounce back on Wednesday night against the Ducks.







Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.