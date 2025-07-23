Ducks Continue Winning Ways in Waldorf

July 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks head home

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll) Long Island Ducks head home(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll)

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 8-2 on Wednesday evening in the middle game of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning against Blue Crabs starting pitcher Connor Overton on a fielding error committed by shortstop Sam Dexter off a ground ball hit by Troy Viola and a bases loaded walk issued to Taylor Kohlwey. Southern Maryland got to within 2-1 in the second on Brett Barrera's leadoff home run to left centerfield versus Long Island starter Jonah Dipoto and tied the game in the third thanks to Alejandro De Aza's run-scoring triple.

The Flock went back out in front 4-2 in the fourth by way of an RBI triple to right off the bat of Kole Kaler and a run-scoring base hit from Chris Roller. The visitors tacked on two more runs in the seventh for a 6-2 cushion as Seth Beer plated a pair with a booming double off the batter's eye in straightaway centerfield. Beer was at it again in the ninth putting the ballgame out of reach with a two-run home run to left center as the Ducks tallied eight unanswered runs en route to the victory.

Dipoto (3-2) picked up the win after tossing six innings of two-run ball on six hits and seven strikeouts. Overton (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits in five innings pitched, walking three and striking out four.

Beer was a triple away from the cycle as he finished the contest with a single, double, home run, four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk, while Ivan Castillo had two singles, a triple and three runs scored.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs wrap up their three-game set on Thursday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Tim Melville (3-1, 3.68) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Garrett Martin (2-4, 6.79).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 29, to open a three-game set against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 716 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.