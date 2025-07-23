Sanabia Spins Gem in Return and Higgins Goes off as Revs Throttle Hawks

(Staten Island, NY): Alex Sanabia returned to the York Revolution for the first time since the 2022 season and spun four masterful innings as the Revs walloped the Staten Island FerryHawks, 10-1 on Wednesday morning / afternoon at SIUH Northwell Health Community Park.

Kevin Miranda (2-0) followed Sanabia's four innings of one-hit ball with three scoreless frames of his own to earn the win, while Ryan Higgins led a big day for the offense with a career-high four hits and four RBI.

Signed earlier in the day after beginning the season in Mexico, the 19-year veteran Sanabia set the tone early, striking out his first two batters in a 1-2-3 first inning. The former Miami Marlins righty and two-time Revs Opening Day starter kept the FerryHawks off balance, and allowed his only hit on a one-out single by Mark Contreras in the fourth. Sanabia struck out four, cruising through an efficient four innings on just 48 pitches.

Staten Island starter Alex Mack matched Sanabia with zeroes through the first three innings, but Higgins got the offense going with a tape-measure 418-foot solo homer high off the videoboard in left center with two outs in the fourth, spotting York a 1-0 lead on his 10th home run of the year.

An inning later, the Revs took complete control, exploding for five two-out runs in the fifth. Bubba Alleyne set the stage for the rally with a one-out single and a stolen base, advancing to third on a throwing error. Jaylin Davis was intentionally walked to put runners at the corners, and with two outs, Jeremy Arocho drove a clutch RBI double to deep left, extending the lead to 2-0 while also allowing the floodgates to open. Jalen Miller drilled a ground rule two-run double to left center as he reached the 60 RBI plateau on the season, and Shayne Fontana added an RBI single to center, advancing to second on the throw to the plate. Higgins poked an RBI knock up the first base line, beating out a hustle double and plating Fontana as the lead suddenly expanded to 6-0.

Alleyne cranked a double off the fence in right field and scored when Davis did the same, nailing an RBI double off the center field wall in the top of the sixth as the lead grew to 7-0.

Having taken over for Sanabia, Miranda (2-0) earned his second win in as many outings with the Revs, tossing three no-hit innings while facing the minimum nine batters, striking out three. The former Toronto Blue Jays prospect has now worked 5.2 scoreless frames to begin his Revs career.

Staten Island got on the board in the eighth when Kolby Johnson battled out a leadoff walk against Hunter Dula, stole second, and came around on a pair of groundouts to break up the shutout.

York had one final rally at the dish, scoring three runs in the ninth to reach double figures. Arocho led off with a single to right and Miller lashed his second double of the game on a liner to left. Fontana was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Higgins capped a 4-for-5, four RBI effort with a two-run single into left. Jeffrey Wehler drove in the final run on a shot up the middle that second baseman Eddy Diaz couldn't handle, resulting in an RBI single on the Revs' 15th hit of the day.

Mauricio Llovera quickly recorded the first two outs in the ninth and appeared to nearly have the game wrapped up for what would have been the sixth one-hitter in Revs history and just the fourth in a nine-inning game, but a close two-strike pitch was called a ball and Matt Scheffler doubled on the next offering for Staten Island's second hit of the day. Llovera responded by retiring Pablo Sandoval on a weak grounder to second base to wrap up the Revs' second two-hitter of the season and the Revs' fourth win in the past five games.

Notes: Higgins' four RBI tie a career-high set August 7, 2024 with Double-A Bowie. He is now 13-for-20 (.650) with three doubles, three homers, and 11 RBI in five games on the current road trip. He is also now 18-for-30 (.600) with four homers and 14 RBI in his last eight games and has raised his average to .331 for the year. His 10th home run of the season makes him the sixth Revs player in double digits in long balls this year. The Revs' other two-hitter this season came May 23 in a 3-0 loss at Lancaster. York (48-29) is back to a season-high 19 games above .500. The Revs pounded a season-high seven doubles, their most in a game since June 23 of last season. York improves to 8-9 against Staten Island, snapping a three-game slide in New York. It marks the 11th time in 17 meetings that the winning score has been in double digits. The Revs' effort on the mound comes against a Staten Island team that had batted .309 with 7.6 runs per game against them on the season. York is now batting .307 while averaging 7.4 runs per game against Staten Island. The Revs are batting .339 with 9.9 runs per game over their last 12 contests overall. The win is Rick Forney's 199th as Revs manager; hitting coach Derek Wolfe is serving as acting manager this series with Forney away from the team to be inducted into the American Association Hall of Fame.

Up Next: The Revs conclude their road trip Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with the rubber match at Staten Island, as RHP Foster Pace (7-2, 5.05) squares off against Hawks righty Ryan Kehoe (1-0, 3.68).







