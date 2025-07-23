Dickerson, Arms Propel Rockers to 10-0 Victory

July 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C.- Alex Dickerson drove in five runs and the High Point pitching staff tossed a combined three-hitter as the Rockers defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 10-0 on Wednesday night at Truist Point.

Starter Brandon Backman, making his first appearance since going on the injured list on May 22, did not allow a hit over his four innings of work while walking two and striking out seven. He was followed by Jake Keys (W, 1-1) who allowed two hits in three innings and Daniel Blair who struck out two and did not allow a hit in the eighth. Ryan Chasse allowed a harmless single in the ninth when the game was well decided.

Dickerson hit a two-run double in the fifth as part of a five-run inning and then added a three-run homer in the seventh. On the night, he was three-for-five with two runs scored and five RBI.

The Rockers continue to hold the Atlantic League's top overall record at 49-28, holding a one-game lead over the York Revolution. High Point is 8-6 in the second half and in second place behind South Division leader Lexington (9-4).

The game began as a pitcher's duel. Luis Gonzalez led off the bottom of the first for the Rockers with a bunt single but High Point didn't collect another hit until D.J. Burt singled in the fourth. His line drive was prosperous, however, driving in Ben Aklinski who had walked and moved to second on a walk to Jack Conley before scoring on Burt's hit.

Charleston issued six walks to the Rockers in the fifth inning as High Point tallied five runs to take a 6-0 lead. Dickerson drove in two with a double, Aklinski added a sac fly and Burt and Gonzalez each drew bases-loaded walks.

Charleston's only hits came in the sixth off Gilbert. James Nelson and Benjamin Blackwell each singled with one out but they were erased on a 6-3 double play.

High Point used a walk to Aidan Brewer and a single by Gonzalez to set up Drew Mendoza for an RBI single and a 7-0 lead. Dickerson followed with his three-run blast to finish of the Birds at 10-0.

Charleston starter Eddy Demurias (L, 2-3) allowed just two hits over his 3.2 innings of work and yielded just one run.

Gonzalez and Dickerson each finished with three hits for the Rockers who took advantage of 13 walks issued by Charleston pitchers. The Rockers received at least one walk in all but one inning with five of the runs scoring off free passes.

High Point leads the series 2-0 and will look to finish off the Birds on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Rockers fans can catch the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers activated Backman and Gilbert prior to Wednesday's game. .. both had been on the injured list. .. To make room, the Rockers placed LHP Ben Wereski and C Chris Brady on the inactive list.







Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2025

