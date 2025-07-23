Skirrow Shines As Stormers Even Series

Noah Skirrow keeps improving as the 2025 season rolls along.

The Team Canada member and former Phillies farmhand was at his best Wednesday evening as he fanned 10 in six shutout innings, pitching Lancaster to a 4-0 win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the middle game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

Skirrow (10-3) yielded five singles, walked two and hit a batter in his six-inning stretch. He became the first Lancaster hurler to fan 10 in a game this season and tied Hagerstown's Mike Kickham for the league lead with 87.

Hagerstown had opportunities to score off him. In the second inning, Justin Acal knocked a two-out single into center, but Nick Lucky threw out Joe DeLuca at the plate. Skirrow picked up strikeout number seven against Dariel Gomez for the final out with the bases loaded in the fifth.

He fanned the side on 13 pitches in the sixth.

Scott Engler kept the shutout intact through the seventh inning, allowing a two-out triple to Roidel Martinez before Lucky made a sliding catch on an Ossie Abreu liner to left center. Cody Stashak survived a leadoff double by Cody Arbolida in the eighth, and Gerson Moreno completed the shutout when Martinez was thrown out at second on a base hit to the right field wall.

Lancaster struggled to score for the second straight night. The Stormers finally broke the ice in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Ward led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a grounder to the right side by Yeison Coca. With Mason Martin batting, Ward stole third. He scored on a wild pitch from Julian Minaya (0-7).

Minaya yielded four hits and three walks in five innings.

The Stormers were able to extend the lead in the eighth, taking advantage of wildness from the Hagerstown bullpen. Nick Lucky led off with a walk from Zane Robbins. Andrew Semo doubled over the head of Abreu, putting runners at second and third. Robbins walked Alex Isola to load the bases. Michael Saturria entered and walked Evan Alexander and Scott Kelly on full count pitches to force home runs. Ward followed with an RBI single to right before Saturria got the side in order with no more runs scoring.

Michael McAvene (3-1) will make the start for the Stormers on Thursday night against left-hander Anthony Imhoff (0-3). Lancaster will need a win for its seventh straight series victory. Fans may follow the action on Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: The two teams have combined to strand 41 baserunners in the series while only 10 total runs have scored...Ward had his 25th multiple-hit game of the season...Lancaster is 12-4 when Skirrow starts...He has thrown six or more innings in seven of his last eight starts...Alexander is perfect against Minaya (3-for-3 with a double, triple and walk) over the last week.







