Southern Maryland Falls to Long Island 8-2

July 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell to the Long Island Ducks 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Newly acquired pitcher Connor Overton got the start and made his debut for the Crabs. After a laborious first inning, Long Island took a 2-0 lead where they capitalized on an error by shortstop Sam Dexter.

The Crabs got on the board in the second inning with a solo home run by Brett Barrera. In the third, Southern Maryland tied it at two. Ethan Wilson reached with a two-out single before Alejandro De Aza brought him home on an RBI triple.

Long Island scored two in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. The Ducks tacked on with a pair in the seventh and ninth innings to take an 8-2 lead.

Connor Overton was dealt the loss but tossed five innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Rafi Vazquez pitched two frames as well. After a 1-2-3 sixth innings, he gave up two runs in the seventh. Jarod Wright also pitched a scoreless inning in the eighth but then surrendered two runs in the ninth.

The Crabs now fall to 40-35 overall and 4-8 in the second half. Southern Maryland has now lost five games in a row for the third time this season. The Crabs will look to salvage the series in the finale on Thursday morning with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.